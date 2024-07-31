3 players with BAL (https://BAL.NBA.com/) experience are currently featured on the South Sudan national team roster at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in.

Nuni Omot, Khaman Maluach, and Majok Deng are representing South Sudan at the Olympics.

Nuni Omot: Former BAL Champion and 2023 MVP

Nuni Omot has been a standout player, leading his team to victory in the 2023 BAL season and earning the MVP title with Al Ahly (Egypt).

Khaman Maluach: NBA Academy Alumni and 2023 BAL Runner-Up

Alumnus of the NBA Academy Africa (from 2018 to 2023), Maluach recently signed with Duke University, a testament to his exceptional talent and potential. He was 2023 BAL Runner-up with AS Douanes (Senegal). Maluach is also a top prospect for the 2025 NBA draft.

Majok Deng: 2024 BAL Runner-up

Deng's impressive performance in the 2024 BAL season secured him the vice champion title, solidifying his reputation as one of South Sudan's top basketball talents.

The team built and led by Luol Deng, two-time NBA All-Star, BAL Ambassador and President of South Sudan Basketball Federation, is participating at the Olympics for the first time. It’s a milestone that highlights the nation's growing presence in global sports and the impact of the work done by the NBA and the FIBA to grow the game of basketball on the continent.