The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) has welcomed the launch of the seminal Review of the 1998 White Paper on Local Government, hailing it as an important step towards more accountable and efficient local governments, resulting in better service delivery.

Committee Chairperson Dr Zweli Mkhize and several committee members attended the launch event in Johannesburg on Monday. The review was launched under the theme “Every municipality must work – A call to collective action”.

The Chairperson said the review is long overdue, as a lot has changed in local government since the first White Paper, with many municipalities struggling and dysfunctional. He said the vision for local government as an important lever in addressing historical injustices and improving people’s lives has not aligned with the lived realities in communities over the years.

“Now, this review provides an important pause to reinvigorate and chart a new trajectory of growth, development and efficiency for our municipalities,” the Chairperson said.

He invited all stakeholders to make their voices heard in the planned consultations that will follow, as the review is set to address service delivery challenges in municipalities and the funding model for local government, among other things.

“The committee is looking forward to interacting with the review process of the White Paper on Local Government,” said the Chairperson.

The review is expected to be finalised by March of next year.