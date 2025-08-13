The photo, painting, and sculpture exhibition displayed at the National Festival 2025 by the Ministry of Defense and other artists has been reported to make a significant contribution to preserving and transferring Eritrea’s cultural and historical heritage.

Noting that “one photo has the power of a thousand words,” Maj. Fesehaye Teklai, Acting Head of Promotion and Information at the Ministry of Defense, said the exhibition includes 40 photographs, 23 paintings, and 8 wooden sculptures. He emphasized that these works play an important role in conveying historical events and values.

Maj. Fesehaye went on to say that the general content of the exhibition reflects the unity of the public and members of the Defense Forces, the heroism of successive generations, construction of houses, water reservoirs, and social service institutions, as well as the culture and traditions of the Eritrean people, water and soil conservation, and road renovation.

Artist Fesehaye Zemicael, for his part, said that the painting exhibition—presented by both veteran and emerging artists, goes beyond entertainment, serving as an important tool in preserving history and culture.

Visitors to the exhibition highlighted the significance of the displays in preserving and transmitting the history, culture, and identity of the Eritrean people. They also called for such exhibitions to be held regularly, beyond confined to festivals.