Leading consultancy companies have joined the African Energy Chamber’s (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org/) G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum, taking place November 21 in Johannesburg. Acha Leke, Chairman, McKinsey&Company Africa, and Simon Van Wyk, Director of Sustainability&ESG, Deloitte Africa, are expected to shed light into Africa’s evolving energy landscape, examining how global investors perceive African opportunities and strategies for advancing investment across the continent.

Their participation comes as Africa enters a period of rapid growth, driven by increased Merger&Acquisition (M&A) activity and continental efforts to alleviate energy poverty. Heightened M&A activity is expected to be fueled by strategic realignments among global independents, international oil companies and indigenous operators. At the same time, a slate of upcoming licensing rounds is expected to attract new investment across the oil and gas market, increasing spending across both mature and frontier basins. As international companies turn their focus on the continent, consultancy companies with a deep understanding of the market are expected to play a role in facilitating transactions, instilling investor confidence and supporting companies as they navigate the changing dynamics of the industry.

McKinsey&Company Africa has been a long-standing advisor to governments, national oil companies and investors across the continent, providing strategic guidance on industrial policy, infrastructure and energy transition planning. The company helps clients pursue sustainability, inclusion and growth, aligning closely with Africa’s broader goals of advancing both an energy transition and strengthening energy security. By integrating robust analytics and policy insight, the firm is helping African governments create data-backed pathways toward industrialization and energy diversification. Its work underscores the importance of transparency and competitiveness in making African markets more attractive to global financiers.

Meanwhile, Deloitte continues to support the growth of Africa’s energy sector through a range of services – from audit and assurance to consulting to tax and related services. The company currently has offices in 12 African countries and a presence in 17 as well as the ability to serve 52 nations across the continent. The company is committed to supporting clients navigate Environmental, Social and Governance trends, providing clients with the tools to align their operations and investments with international standards. As Africa’s oil and gas sector continues to grow, these services will be instrumental in supporting companies as navigate the complexities of the global energy transition.

“Improved market intelligence and clearer risk perception are transforming how investors view Africa’s oil and gas markets. For too long, outdated assumptions and incomplete data have inflated Africa’s perceived risk profile. Firms like McKinsey and Deloitte are changing that narrative, providing the insights, analytics and governance frameworks that allow investors to see the continent for what it truly is: a dynamic, high-return opportunity. By driving transparency and data-led decision-making, they are helping unlock the capital Africa needs to develop its resources responsibly and competitively,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

As the continent positions itself at the center of global energy supply diversification, collaboration with strategic advisors such as McKinsey and Deloitte will be essential. Their insights on risk management, policy innovation and ESG alignment will help ensure that Africa’s oil and gas growth story is not only profitable but also sustainable and inclusive.

To register for the Forum click here (https://apo-opa.co/3LFpsLN).