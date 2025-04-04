ConstructAfrica (https://ConstructAfrica.com) successfully convened its inaugural ConstructAfrica Industry Advisory Board Town Hall Meeting today, bringing together influential stakeholders from across Africa’s construction and infrastructure sectors.

The gathering marked a key milestone in the company’s mission to provide thought leadership, strategic insights, and actionable intelligence, for the construction and infrastructure sectors in African.

The African construction and infrastructure market is projected to reach approximately $2 trillion in 2025, driven by rapid urbanization, population growth, improved governance and increased investment in infrastructure projects. The continent's need for infrastructure development is underscored by an estimated $130 billion annual financing gap, highlighting the critical need for strategic investments and innovative solutions.

The event featured participation from distinguished leaders across the infrastructure and construction ecosystem, including CEOs of engineering and construction firms, directors of multilateral development finance institutions, academic experts, and current and former senior executives in international finance. Participants hailed from various parts of the continent, including Nigeria, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, and Seychelles, as well as internationally from the U.K. and Australia - underscoring the pan-African and global outlook of the board.

A key outcome of the meeting was the formation of the ConstructAfrica Industry Advisory Board (CIAB) - a strategic body of high-level professionals that will support ConstructAfrica’s growth, guide its content and engagement strategy, and strengthen its reach and relevance across African markets.

The composition of the board will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for Africa’s construction and infrastructure landscape. By collaborating with industry leaders through the CIAB, we are not just shaping policy; we are driving transformative change that will empower communities and foster sustainable growth across the continent.” said Dr. Segun Faniran, Founder&Publisher at ConstructAfrica

ConstructAfrica delivers actionable market intelligence, construction project updates, and infrastructure data through its online platform (https://apo-opa.co/4iQdKcQ). With a focus on equipping industry players, investors, and policymakers with actionable insights, ConstructAfrica plays a vital role in building a more sustainable and better-connected construction industry across Africa.

