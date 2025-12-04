The Republic of Congo is entering a period of rapid growth, with upstream expansion across both the oil and natural gas industries positioning the country as a strategic anchor for Central Africa’s energy development. With the start of operations at Congo LNG Phase 2, goals to reach 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in oil production and bold reforms across its regulatory landscape, the Republic of Congo is sending a strong message to foreign investors: Central Africa is open for business and committed to realizing large-scale projects.

Natural Gas: A Cornerstone of Congo’s Energy Strategy

Natural gas has emerged as a cornerstone of Congo’s energy strategy, with recent advancements in LNG development reflecting the nation’s commitment to bringing projects online efficiently and at pace. Brought onstream six months ahead of schedule and 35 months after construction began, the Congo LNG Phase 2 project began operations in December 2025. Part of the broader Congo LNG development, phase two increases the project’s capacity by 2.4 million tons per annum (mtpa), bringing the total output to 3 mtpa. Phase two features three production platforms as well as the Scarabeo 5 unit - dedicated to gas treatment and compression - and the Nguya FLNG unit. First cargo is expected to be exported in early 2026.

The milestone comes shortly after the country became an LNG exporter, with the start of Congo LNG Phase 1 - the country’s first major offshore gas development - achieved in late-2023. The commissioning of phase two marks an extraordinary acceleration, reflecting a national drive to position gas as a catalyst for growth. Beyond Congo LNG, advancements are being made at the Bango Kayo project - spearheaded by China’s Wing Wah and incorporating an integrated gas monetization component. Developed in several phases, the project will produce LNG, LPG, butane and propane for the domestic market, with scalable gas infrastructure unlocking up to 30 billion cubic meters of gas over 25 years.

The Quest for 500,000 BPD

Congo’s oil sector has long-been a critical contributor to the regional economy, but the push toward 500,000 bpd represents a new level of ambition. Several developments are underway to achieve this goal. TotalEnergies is investing $600 million in exploration and production, with a focus on the Moho Nord field. Trident Energy is expanding its portfolio following its acquisition of Chevron’s Congolese assets in 2024, while Perenco is advancing the Kombi 2 platform, with operations on track for early-2026.

Wing Wah is also gearing up for greater production with the September 2025 signing of a $23 billion hydrocarbon agreement for the development of the Bango Kayo, Holmoni and Cayo permits. The deal aims to ramp-up output across the permits to more than 1.3 barrels by 2050. This upstream resurgence comes at a time when Central Africa is facing widening demand for secure energy supplies. Congo’s production growth strengthens the region’s ability to meet both export commitments and domestic needs.

Regulation Fuels Opportunity

The Republic of Congo’s upstream momentum is being fueled by policy frameworks. In the gas sector, the country is establishing a Gas Master Plan, offering a clear development framework for the sector. Speaking at African Energy Week (AEW) 2025, the country’s Minister of Hydrocarbon Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, also announced that Congo’s new Gas Code will be launched this year, creating greater clarity and providing long-term governance. These policies complement the anticipated launch of a licensing round. While faced with delays, the upcoming round is expected to feature strategic block opportunities, supporting forays by international players. Platforms such as AEW - which returns to Cape Town from 12-16 October 2026 - further supports foreign investment by promoting opportunities, connecting players and showcasing Congo’s energy strategy to a global audience.

“The Republic of Congo is showing the continent what is possible when you combine political will, strong partnerships and a commitment to monetizing the resources you have today - not 10 years from now. Billions of dollars in oil and gas opportunities are being unlocked and Congo’s success is strengthening the entire Central African region. This is the kind of bold development Africa needs,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.