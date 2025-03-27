H.E. Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Congo, has endorsed the continuation of the Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) through 2026, emphasizing its role in supporting the country’s ambitious production targets. During a Fireside Chat with Daisy Portella at the Congo Energy&Investment Forum 2025, Minister Itoua said, “Considering Congo’s objective to reach 500,000 barrels per day in the next three years, I want CEIF to be held annually for the next three years.”

Minister Itoua also announced plans to revise the 2016 Hydrocarbons Code to make it more attractive and modern. Minister Itoua announced that the revision is part of the ministry’s strategy to enhance oil production by developing marginal fields. “We are working on revisiting the 2016 Hydrocarbons Code to modernize it and make it more attractive,” he stated.

Discussing marginal fields, he outlined opportunities for local companies. “Marginal fields provide immediate cash flow. They require only minimal additional investment and are within the reach of national companies. “With the African Petroleum Producers Organization countries, we are considering this approach. Once we master this, we can move on to exploration.” He encouraged local players' participation, adding, “We want to see national companies become true industrial players. There are opportunities for national oil companies to partner and grow.”

Minister Itoua shared the same objective for the Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC), stating, “SNPC holds some marginal fields, such as Konkuala. I want to see SNPC become the Perenco of Congo. I intend to propose new offshore marginal fields to SNPC.”

As part of this strategy, Minister Itoua plans to launch a new licensing round soon to attract investment in deepwater, marginal fields, and gas assets. “There may be a session soon to launch the new licensing round with Energy Capital&Power. We want to give access to deepwater acreage, some marginal fields, and a special bid round focused on gas,” he stated.

The Minister also emphasized the growing importance of gas in the country’s energy strategy. “We have accelerated the adoption of a gas code and we intend to create the Office Congolais du Gaz to serve as a local intermediary for stakeholders in the gas value chain,” he said. “We are ready to discuss and support any gas project.”

Minister Itoua sees gas as a transition fuel that will enable Congo to achieve energy security while highlighting the continued need for fossil fuels. “Studies show that until 2040, the global energy mix will still require 40% fossil energy,” he noted. “Africa is working for the world, and gas is now recognized as the ideal transition fuel.”