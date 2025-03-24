Pan-African legal firm CLG – formerly Centurion Law Group – led a workshop during the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) on the country’s legal and fiscal frameworks. The workshop – Mastering Business in Congo: Challenges and Strategic Solutions for Success – delved into strategies investors can deploy to navigate the Republic of Congo’s business environment as the country prepares to launch an international licensing round.

As a leading provider of specialized legal and tax advisory services, CLG – a Legal Partner of CEIF 2025 - caters to a diverse portfolio of multinational energy companies. With offices in the Republic of Congo, Germany, South Africa, Nigeria, Mauritius, Ghana, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Namibia and South Sudan, the firm delivers bespoke solutions for a variety of challenges faced by oil and gas companies. The CLG workshop underscored how the firm’s expertise can support oil and gas projects in the Republic of Congo as the country targets 500,000 barrels per day of oil.

“Our goal is to provide solutions by interpreting regulations, ensuring companies can operate freely. We have advisors across several African countries,” stated Zion Adeoye, CEO and Group Managing Partner, CLG.

The country’s strong Central African presence and deep knowledge of the associated legal frameworks gives it an edge in the region’s energy landscape. According to Yves Ollivier, Managing Director, CLG Congo, the firm’s services in the region include M&A transactions, due diligence, legal secretariat services for oil and gas companies and expertise in intellectual property and immigration laws.

“We provide legal opinions in various fields, including employment law, corporate structuring and contract negotiations,” he explained.

In addition to these services, CLG has strong expertise in taxation. Daoudou Mohammad, Director: Tax and Legal, CLG Congo, explained that the firm assists companies with tax compliance, fiscal advisory services and global tax audits. “We conduct comprehensive tax reviews and offer targeted training upon request,” he said.

For the Republic of Congo, these services will play a key role in facilitating investment, advancing projects and realizing the country’s energy production goals. Given the complexity of the oil and gas sector, understanding the potential challenges associated with the industry is vital.

Oneyka Cindy Ojogbo, Deputy Managing Director&Partner, CLG, explained that, “Understanding all contractual details is crucial, especially in the gas sector. We have encountered cases where disputes arose due to poorly negotiated agreements. Anticipating potential legal issues is key to mitigating risks.”

Additional challenges include misunderstanding of the requisite taxation laws. Mohammad pointed out that many companies fail to consider available tax exemptions, leading to missed opportunities for fiscal optimization. “A thorough assessment of tax incentives can significantly reduce financial burdens. Companies should proactively evaluate their eligibility for exemptions,” he advised.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the highest patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, brings together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities.