The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) will feature a Hallmark Celebration of FLNG session, dedicated to acknowledging and celebrating the remarkable advancements in FLNG technology and its domestic application within the Republic of Congo.

The session is designed to underscore the nation's progress in harnessing FLNG solutions to bolster its energy infrastructure and economy. Attendees can anticipate in-depth analyses of current projects, insights into future initiatives and evaluations of the economic and environmental impacts of FLNG utilization.

The inaugural Congo Energy and Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société National des Pétroles du Congo, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

The Republic of Congo has made significant strides in the FLNG arena, positioning itself as a notable player in the global LNG market. In February 2024, Italian energy conglomerate Eni shipped its first LNG Cargo from its Tango FLNG unit, boasting a liquefaction capacity of 0.6 million tons per annum (MTPA). Building on this momentum, Eni launched the hull of the Nguya FLNG facility in November 2024 at Wison Heavy Industry's shipyard in Nantong, China. This new facility is slated to add an additional 2.4 MTPA, bringing the total liquefaction capacity of the Congo LNG project to 3 MTPA by the end of 2025.

The integration of FLNG technology is anticipated to have a transformative impact on the Republic of Congo's energy landscape. By enabling offshore gas liquefaction, FLNG units offer a flexible and efficient means to monetize natural gas resources, facilitating exports and generating revenue. Moreover, the domestic application of FLNG is expected to enhance energy security, support industrial development and contribute to the nation's economic diversification efforts.

Sandra Jeque, Events&Project Director at CEIF event organizer Energy Capital&Power, stated, “The Hallmark Celebration of FLNG will provide a platform for stakeholders to reflect on these achievements, share best practices and explore collaborative opportunities to further advance FLNG initiatives. Participants will gain valuable insights into the technical, regulatory and financial aspects of FLNG projects, equipping them with the knowledge to navigate this dynamic sector.”