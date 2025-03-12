With aims to advance the country’s gas monetization agenda, the Republic of Congo is preparing to release a Gas Master Plan, which promises significant socioeconomic benefits and industrial growth. Developed by Congo’s national oil company Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo in collaboration with data and analytics solutions company Wood Mackenzie, the plan is set for launch at the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) this March in Brazzaville.

Demonstrating a commitment to providing insight into how Congo can expand its oil and gas strategies to attract new investment and create more favorable conditions for global industry players, Gavin Thompson, Vice Chairman of Wood Mackenzie will participate at CEIF 2025 as a speaker.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

Designed to set out a clear roadmap to capitalize on the country’s gas resources, Congo’s Gas Master Plan seeks to reduce energy imports and raise electricity access, which currently sits at 50%. Boasting approximately 10 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves, Congo is rolling out key projects to create jobs, increase power generation capacity and drive economic growth.

According to Wood Mackenzie’s 2024 Congo Upstream Summary, recent developments in the country’s oil and gas industry have keep production at a stable rate. With an ambitious goal of doubling oil production to 500,000 barrels per day by 2025, the country is expanding production in both new and mature fields. Contributions by major international players, including TotalEnergies’ $600 million investment in the Moho Nord field and Trident Energy’s recent entry into the Nkossa, Nsoko II, Lianzi and Moho-Bilondo fields reinforce Congo’s growing role in the global oil market.

Meanwhile, Eni is leading large-scale gas monetization in the Marine XII block, having exported its first LNG shipment last February. Chinese operator Wing Wah is currently developing the onshore Banga Kayo block to capture previously flared gas for domestic use, the first phase of which aims to produce one million cubic meters per day.

“Wood Mackenzie’s participation at the inaugural CEIF event is crucial for shaping the future of Congo’s oil and gas industry. As a global leader in data and analytics, the company brings invaluable expertise and insights into how Congo can maximize its vast natural resources. Their participation in developing the Gas Master Plan underscores the importance of informed decision-making in driving investment and sustainable growth,” states Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director at Energy Capital&Power.