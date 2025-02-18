Working in close collaboration with oil and gas companies operating in the Republic of Congo’s hydrocarbons industry, pan-African legal and business advisory group CLG served as a key provider of commercial services for the acquisition of a number of operating fields by Trident Energy in January 2025. As part of the acquisition, Trident Energy acquired a 15.75% interest in the Lianzi Field, an 85% interest in the Nkosa and Nsoko 2 fields and a 21.5% interest in the Moho-Bilondo field from energy supermajors Chevron and TotalEnergies.

Having recently opened an office in Pointe-Noire, CLG is well-equipped to offer direct support for energy professionals operating in the country. As such, CLG will participate as the official Legal Partner to this year’s inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025, which takes place in Brazzaville from March 24-26. CEIF 2025 will feature the participation of CLG Congo Managing Director Yves Ollivier and Director of Tax and Legal Daodou Mohammad as speakers.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société nationales des pétroles du Congo, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

Congo’s upcoming Gas Master Plan is expected to be a major focus at CEIF 2025, providing a robust framework for gas exploration, production and commercialization. This regulatory reform is set to boost investor confidence and unlock the country’s full natural gas potential. As such, CLG Congo is expected to lead discussions on the country’s transforming regulatory structure while offering expertise on new commercial opportunities in the sector.

Meanwhile, with over 28 years’ experience in Africa’s energy and workforce development space, pan-African career management firm iCUBEFARM CEO Yolanda Asumu will also participate as a speaker at CEIF 2025. Under Asumu’s leadership, iCUBEFARM has become one of Africa’s most transformative professional networks, bridging talent with opportunity and driving economic growth. With a reach that spans over 10,000 professionals across Central Africa, the company is a strategic partner for businesses, delivering workforce development solutions to startups, small- and medium-sized enterprises and major companies alike.

In line with its economic goals, the Congolese government has established policies to ensure that Congo’s energy sector benefits local businesses and workers. The Minister of Hydrocarbons Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua recently launched a registration campaign for subcontracting and service companies in the oil and gas industry. The initiative is designed to enhance transparency and improve the integration of local companies into the industry.

As such, Asumu’s participation at CEIF 2025 is expected to support Congo’s strategy to encourage partnerships between foreign oil companies and local enterprises, with a focus on capacity building and knowledge sharing. Her participation as a speaker showcases the company’s dedication to supporting Congo’s approach to maximize domestic benefits from its vast energy resources, with a focus on job creation, technology transfer and building local expertise.

“The combined expertise of these speakers in legal, commercial and workforce development in Congo’s energy sector will be instrumental in driving discussions on the country’s energy future. Their insights at CEIF 2025 will foster important dialogue on how to align local and international efforts, build capacity and maximize the benefits of Congo’s vast energy resources, ensuring sustainable growth and economic development for the country,” stated Energy Capital&Power Events&Project Director Sandra Jeque.