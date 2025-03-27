With the upcoming establishment of a National Gas Company, the launch of a new Gas Code and development of a Gas Master Plan, the Republic of Congo is on a clear path to mobilizing capital to drive growth in its natural gas sector. Congo is home to an estimated 10 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, which is located in offshore fields such as Litchendjili, Néné, Minsala and Nkala, within the Marine XII license.

As such, a strong lineup of legal and hydrocarbons experts participated in a panel session – Revitalizing the Hydrocarbons Sector by Unlocking Investment – at the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) on March 26 in Brazzaville where they discussed how investors can drive growth in Congo’s natural gas sector through favorable policies and emerging trends.

“The government [of Congo] is planning to establish a national gas company to encourage private investment and build up public-private partnerships,” stated Yves Ollivier, Managing Director of legal firm CLG Congo, adding, “This will be the equivalent to the SNPC [Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo] in terms of gas.”

Congo’s regulatory framework has evolved to support major developments in the natural gas sector, which include energy major Eni’s Congo LNG project – Congo’s first natural gas liquefaction initiative. As such, the upcoming Gas Code aims to establish a legal and regulatory framework to attract investment in gas exploration and production.

“We are in an environment where conditions are united so that we have the potential for returns on investment,” stated Yannick Mouamba, Country Director of Congo, Gabon and Sao Tome and Principe, SLB, adding,” Looking at the landscape of opportunities, this is the right place to run technology and show the value of what the country can offer.”

Meanwhile, the Gas Master Plan – launching this year – will provide a strategic roadmap for investment, infrastructure development and resource management in the gas industry. This initiative is designed to create a robust framework for investors, laying the groundwork for sustainable growth and the achievement of the country’s industrial goals.

“When investors want to invest their money, they are looking for sustainable returns,” stated Rene Awambeng, Founder and Managing Partner, Premier Invest, adding, “Africa is richly endowed in hydrocarbons and for Congo to attract investments, you need to create the right enabling environment.”

In addition to natural gas, Congo’s National Oil Company SNPC has ambitious plans to increase the country’s oil production to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2027. To attract new investment in exploration and production, Congo is leveraging new policy reforms and plans to launch a new licensing round this year, which will focus on onshore and offshore fields.

“In complex geological domains, such as onshore Congo, we look at the impact of decreasing cost to the customer. Most importantly, we also look at an increase in accuracy of data, which leads to a reduction in risk,” stated Jevon Hilder, Senior Business Development Manager, TGS.

“The ambition is there,” stated Anastasia Deulina, CFO, Afentra, adding, “The production objective of 500,000 bpd is admirable, and we very much would love to be part of that story. There is a lot of support from the government.”

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, taking place March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the highest patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, brings together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities.