The Republic of Congo is expected to more than double natural gas production by 2027 according to an outlook by commodity company S&P Global Commodity Insights – technical partner of the Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF). This production increase will be driven primarily by Chinese developer Wing Wah’s Banga Kayo and energy major Eni’s Marine XII FLNG developments.

The outlook was announced by Lucinda Valerie Ross, Senior Technical Research Analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights, during a Technical Presentation titled, Assessing the Role of Deepwater Gas in the Republic of Congo’s Energy Strategy, at CEIF in Brazzaville.

“Natural Gas production has historically been low [in Congo]. In response to increased production, Eni has been able to leverage pre-existing FLNG vessels in a phased approach to achieve first gas last year,” Ross stated, adding, “We need to attract investment to these projects in order to ensure sustained increased production in Congolese gas.”

The Marine XII project is set to produce 2.4 million metric tons of LNG annually in 2025. Production is expected to increase to 4.5 billion cubic meters per year by 2026, with LNG used for both domestic consumption and export.

Meanwhile, over a period of 25 years, the Banga Kayo permit, plans for a cumulative production estimated at nearly 30 billion cubic meters of associated gas. The project will be carried out in four phases, each progressively increasing the gas treatment and valorization capacity to meet local and regional LNG and LPG demand.

Natural gas currently accounts for over 70% of electricity generation in Congo. Meanwhile, natural gas, along with oil production, accounts for 35% of the country’s GDP and 75% of its exports.

