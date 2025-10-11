The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with partners, organized a conference on 9 and 10 October in Asmara focusing on the expansion of the adult education program across the country.

Mr. Petros Hailemariam, representative of the Minister of Education, indicated that since the days of the armed struggle for independence, the EPLF has been working to eradicate illiteracy, realizing its significance in expediting social change. Mr. Petros went on to say that since independence, the Government has been earnestly working to expand the program.

Noting that it is impossible to achieve reliable and sustainable development without eradicating illiteracy, Mr. Petros expressed his expectation that the conference will have significant input in designing a roadmap for the development of the program.

The participants conducted extensive discussions on the progress of adult education at the Ministry of Defense and schools, the current situation of the adult education program, the experience gained from the 2008 study on the program, the role of the Ministry of Education’s mass media in the effort, as well as the implementation of extension education programs.

Mr. Gebrezgi Dmam, Director General of Adult Education and Media at the Ministry of Education, said that efforts will be exerted to expand educational access and training in remote areas of the country, enhance the culture of reading, revive the productivity and creativity of citizens, and further expand the basic education program through mass media.