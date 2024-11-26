“The greatest challenge faced by women and children survivors of violence here in Pemba is what we call ‘Muhali’—an unspoken code of silence,” says Asia Abrahmani Ali, a 53-year-old mother of seven living in the lush green hills of Pemba, part of Tanzania's Zanzibar Archipelago off the East African coast. Known for its vibrant clove plantations and rolling hills, Pemba’s culture is deeply rooted in traditions like Muhali.

In Zanzibar, ‘Muhali’ represents a cultural norm where people hesitate to take action against someone they know well.

“When incidents of gender-based violence occur, they therefore often go unreported simply because the perpetrator is a family member, neighbour, or friend of the family,” Asia explains.

Asia is one of 36 Women and Children Coordinators—community volunteers working with the Ministry of Gender in Pemba with support from UN Women, to strengthen coordinated efforts to promote women’s rights and address violence against women and children.

Moved by the persistent and often unreported incidents of violence in her community, she became a volunteer in 2023, determined to make a tangible difference in the lives of women.

In Tanzania, despite significant strides achieved through robust legal frameworks and policies, one in three women and girls continue to face physical, sexual, or other forms of abuse. Harmful practices persist, with over two million girls subjected to female genital mutilation and 23% married before the age of 18. In Pemba, nearly half of the more than 280,000 women residents are estimated to have experienced some form of violence. Yet, reporting remains low— according to data from the Zanzibar Office of the Chief Government Statistician, only 252 incidents of violence against women and girls were reported to the police in 2023.

Through support from the European Union Delegation to Tanzania, UN Women is implementing a five-year project titled ‘Ending Violence Against Women&Girls and Advancing Women’s Leadership in the Public Sector in Zanzibar&Tanzania Mainland’. The project focuses on creating an enabling environment and more equitable services for women to live free from violence. It also seeks to enhance equality in participation, leadership, and decision-making, including in enhancing women’s access to justice.

Through this project, 36 Shehias (local administrative areas) have selected Women and Children Coordinators to raise awareness by conducting educational and sensitization sessions across local communities, aiming to shift perceptions and social norms around violence against women and children and promote safer public spaces. The project equipped the Coordinators with the knowledge and skills necessary to identify, prevent and respond to cases of violence against women and children.

With deep roots in the community, the Coordinators have a unique understanding of the challenges women and children face when coming forward to report abuse and serve as vital links to law enforcement agencies and other essential services.

"As the Coordinator for my Shehia in Mtangani, I engage community members in discussions about their rights, the impacts of gender-based violence, and how to report incidents,” says Asia. She also makes a concerted effort to engage men, helping them understand the critical role they play in preventing gender-based violence.

According to Asya Abdallah Said, the Community Development Officer at the District Office of the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children, who coordinates the network of Women and Children Coordinators, the project is significantly increasing community awareness in Pemba.

"Many people didn’t fully understand the concept of violence or gender-based violence, often thinking it had to be physical or lethal to qualify. This project has shed light on the various forms of violence that women experience—forms that were previously accepted as part of life or tradition."

Looking ahead, Asya Abdallah Said says the government aims to expand educational outreach to ensure knowledge and awareness reach even the most remote communities.

"We have been equipped with the knowledge we need,” says Samira Abrahmani Khadil, a Coordinator from the Ukutini Shehia. “Now, my main focus now is on reaching young people as they are essential for driving positive developmental change. I’ve started in my community, where I hold talks in schools and other areas on violence prevention, the importance of respecting the law, and the crucial role of gender equality in building a healthy society."

As for Asya, she remains dedicated to her role as a volunteer coordinator and plans to continue her work for many years to come. "I find the work very fulfilling and am happy to make a difference in my community. When women are finally free from violence, I’ll know that I was part of that change. That’s all I can ask for."