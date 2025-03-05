The land in Lainya County is rich and fertile, with a long history of successfully producing vast amounts of maize, cassava and other essential food items.

Almost half of all households are engaged in farming, harvesting crops and raising livestock.

However, the ability of communities to carry out their agricultural activities is being significantly impacted by the presence of armed pastoralists migrating their cattle to the area in search of grazing land and fresh water.

Tensions over access to these scarce resources are high and conflict between the two groups is rampant.

"Local residents are nervous about what might happen to them, their crops, and their animals,” says Kupera Payam resident and elder, Thomas Ladu. “As we speak now, the armed herders are in my compound. They have destroyed all that I have, my cassava and other crops. They also harvested crops from our farms without permission.”

“We have tried to resolve this issue several times, but the government fails to direct the cattle herders to return to their areas. As farmers, we are stranded, we don’t have anywhere to go.”

The stand-off between pastoralists and farmers dominated discussions at a grassroots engagement organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan to help resolve tensions, promote reconciliation and build peace.

“The focus of our mission to share vital information about South Sudan's political landscape, including the role of UNMISS, the extension of the government’s transitional period, and key aspects of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, including transitional justice, constitutional reform, and election planning,” said Roosevelt Gbamie Cooper, UNMISS Civil Affairs Officer.

More than 90 participants, including community leaders, youth, women's representatives, elders, and organized forces, engaged in a constructive and open debate designed to resolve disputes and find ways to promote development.

A key concern was the impact on those displaced by previous conflict who are trying to return to their homes.

“We have been living in grass-thatched houses since coming home but our homes and vegetable crops have been eaten by the cattle,” says recent returnee, Taban Rufas. “Our relationship with the pastoralists is bad. They are threatening us with their guns, and we are living in fear. Many of us trying to resettle here are fleeing back to refugee camps in Uganda because of this situation.”

Kupera Payam Director, Edward Taban, said land is being unlawfully occupied by the migrating pastoralists from Jonglei State and nearby Terekeka County and they are refusing to move on.

“It’s vital that the pastoralists move away from civilian villages so that farming activities are not affected, and communities can feel safe and secure,” he said. “We hope that the arrival of newly appointed County authorities will help peacefully resolve the challenges between farmers and pastoralists.”