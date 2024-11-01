PREAMBLE

1. The 3rd Edition of the International Energy, Oil&Gas Summit, organized by the African Peace Organization, was held at the Hilton Hotel in Windhoek, Namibia, from October 22nd to 30th, 2024. The summit brought together policymakers, regulators, industry representatives from energy, oil, and gas companies, and academics. Keynote addresses and presentations were delivered by industry regulators, operators, experts, and scholars, who addressed the summit's central themes. Prominent speakers included Engr. Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA); Hon. Justice A. Galadima (Rtd.), Chairman of the African Peace Organization; Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, Chairman of Green Energy International Ltd; HRH Sir David Serena Dokubo, Director at Green Energy International Ltd; Prof. Jude Osakwe from the University of Namibia; Mr. Aggrey Ashaba, General Manager at Alliad Uganda; Mr. Wesley Musinga; Eva Asalirwa from Alliad Uganda; Ms. Abimbola Okoya, Founder of Basic Education Africa; Mr. Daniel Tuyoleni, CEO of Mind Space Consult, Namibia; M. Jinot Razafimamonjy – Director of Hydrocarbons, Ministry of Energy and Hydrocarbons, Madagascar, Madagascar; Mr. Cydolain Raveloson, Director General of the Office Malgache des Hydrocarbures (OMH), Madagascar; Olusegun Ilori Esq., Managing Director/CEO of First Otakikpo Midstream Ltd (FOML), Nigeria; Mr. Tarah N. Shaanika, CEO of Namibia Asset Management; His Royal Majesty Makitu III of the Kingdom of Kongo, Angola; Dr. Joseph Tolorunse, Secretary and Legal Adviser for the NMDPRA, among others.

2. The Gold sponsor of the 2024 International African Energy, Oil, and Gas Summit (IAEOG) was Green Energy International Ltd (GEIL), an indigenous Nigerian oil and gas company and operator of the Otakikpo Marginal Field in OML-11. GEIL is one of Nigeria’s most dynamic companies, driving investment and infrastructure development to support economic growth.

Other sponsors and partners include Alliad Uganda, Oriental Oil and Services ltd, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Transatlantic University USA and others.

3. Approximately 150 registered conferees attended the conference, which included two plenary sessions, 15 speakers, six panelists, and two moderators. The event also featured multiple B2B meetings and sector-specific discussions.

4. The Conference was declared open by The Chairman of the APO, Hon Justice Suleiman Galadima JSC, OFR, CFR.

5. Exclusive African Energy oil and Gas Icon Award was presented to 30 distinguished individuals during the Award presentation session.

6. Mr. Cons Karamata, Chief Executive Officer of the Economic Association of Namibia, participated in the sector discussions, along with Mr. Immanuel Mulunga, former Managing Director of the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR), and CEO of Namibian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. And Mr. Laurence.C. Kavendjii. Acting Chairman of Namibia NamPower and others.

7. H.E Nahas Gideon Angula the former Prime Minister of Namibia received the delegates and commended the organizers for their commitment to promoting Peace by providing a platform for intra Africa Trade. He noted that the summit is a laudable initiative aimed at job creation and eradication of poverty.

8. Engr. Wole Ogunsanya (FNSE), Chairman/CEO of Geoplex Drillteq Limited and Chairman of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), was one of the special guest speakers. He contributed his presentation titled "Balancing Opportunities and Challenges in Africa’s Oil&Gas Industry: A Call for Reflection."

9. Ms. Florek Harris the African Peace Organization Country Representative gave the Goodwill messages on behalf of:

Her Excellency, The Vice President of Namibia Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Hon. Tom Alweendo, the Minister of Mines and Energy Namibia The Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) RT. Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo The Hon. Minister of Art, Culture and Creative economy, Nigeria.

After exhaustive discussions and extensive deliberations on the papers, the attendees concluded with the following observations and recommendations.

10. The Summit observed that most African Countries rich in oil and gas like Nigeria and Angola, are yet to be able to eradicate poverty, thus the Citizens are not benefitting maximally from the proceeds of the oil revenue

11. The participants considered that African Energy, Oil and gas policy makers, practitioners and experts must continue to network and discuss the growth, the challenges, and the future prospects of our Continent in terms of Energy, Oil and Gas since producing countries and companies based in Africa face peculiar challenges in terms of regulatory environment, financing, infrastructure, technology acquisitions and domestication. -It was agreed that by coming together in a forum like this summit, the policy makers and operators can exchange ideas, share knowledge and experiences that will hopefully lighten their burdens going forward as the countries and practitioners continue to provide that critical energy that drives the economy of the various countries, particularly in this era of global Energy Transition discourse.

12. Participants noted that many African countries, despite having significant natural resources particularly in hydrocarbons are still lagging in energy access and affordability for their large populations. As a result, these countries cannot afford to abandon fossil fuel exploitation and exploration, even amid calls for energy transition. African nations must look inward and encourage their indigenous private sectors to invest in the development of their substantial oil, gas, and hydrogen reserves. Paradoxically, participants observed that despite Africa's substantial gas reserves, the continent struggles to fully explore these resources to achieve adequate electricity generation and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) extraction capacity.

13. The Summit observed that African economy is heavily reliant on oil and gas, as such there is an urgent need to diversify the economy into Agriculture, manufacturing and SMEs.

14. The Summit agreed that there is an urgent need to accelerate the utilization of all resources from the oil and gas value chain instead of present heavy reliance on crude oil exploration and export, while also ensuring an end to gas flaring and other environmental challenges related to oil exploration

15. The Summit therefore commended the Nigeria Regulatory framework through the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, which has prioritized the separation of Midstream and downstream petroleum activities as a means of achieving increased gas utilization and energy security. In this wise, the summit commends Green Energy international ltd, for been the first Nigerian marginal field operator to establish a modular LPG extraction plant, thereby eliminating associated gas flares in Nigerian stranded oil fields. “The Otakikpo field innovative strategy”

16. Participants, recognizing the vast gas resources and solar energy potential in Africa both regarded as clean energy sources urged all African countries to actively promote gas utilization and solar energy to unlock the continent's significant energy potential for its people. In this regard, the summit commended the Nigerian midstream and downstream regulator, under the leadership of Engr. Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), for its proactive approach to developing gas resources in Nigeria. This includes offering generous incentives and providing funding support for investment in the gas sector.

17. The Summit notes that energy transition in Africa is not just a challenge; it is an opportunity to redefine our economy, create jobs, improve the lives of our people, and protect our environment. With A.I. as our ally, we can reap the benefits of this golden opportunity.

18. The Summit observed that Africa’s economic potential has been constrained by many structural issues, including inadequate infrastructure, tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade, fundamental obstacles to investment, uncertain government policies and reluctance of previous governments to take the necessary bold steps required to achieve sustained economic growth.

19. The historic reliance on fossil fuels has had adverse impacts on the environment, while the world's energy needs are growing. Like many other regions, Africa has the difficulty of striking a balance between environmental sustainability and energy needs. There are several requirements for a seamless energy transition. It includes the need to lessen the negative effects of climate change while promoting economic growth, ensuring energy security, and reducing carbon emissions. Achieving these goals requires embracing renewable energy sources including biomass, solar, wind, and hydro.

20. Technology and artificial intelligence (AI) offer innovative approaches for optimizing energy systems, leveraging their capabilities in data analysis, machine learning, and predictive modeling. AI is revolutionizing the production, distribution, and consumption of energy. By enhancing operational efficiency, optimizing resource allocation, and forecasting demand patterns through predictive analytics, AI improves energy generation. Additionally, AI-powered smart grid solutions dynamically manage energy distribution, enhancing grid stability and accommodating fluctuations from renewable energy sources.

21. Participants emphasized that investors/ operators of natural resources particularly in the extractive industries must proactively engage in constructive partnerships with Host Communities as the panacea for current restiveness in Oil and gas Producing areas of African Countries. Towards this end, the participants commended the Nigerian Government initiative of legislation that gives 3 % of operational cost of oil and gas companies to the Host Communities amongst other incentives to bring development to the people of those communities.

22. The participants welcome the discovery of over 11 billion oil and gas reserves in Namibia, and similar discoveries in other African countries, and urged the countries not to to re- invent the wheel but be open to learn from the successes of other African countries that has matured in their oil and gas exploration. However they must avoid the mistakes of African countries whose resource has been badly managed through dependence on foreign dominated oil companies, who are now abandoning those countries leaving behind environmental challenges and restive host communities.

23. The participants commended the ease of doing business in Namibia as witnessed by some participants and hoped this would be further enhanced to encourage investors in the nascent oil and gas industry in the country.

Recommendations

23. Conference resolved that sustained broad based economic growth and poverty reduction are critical to Africa’s economic growth and stability.

24. Specifically Summit called on African States and Governments to refocus efforts on infrastructure development, improve power generation, improve agricultural productivity, and expand jobs in rural areas. There should also be greater attention on youth employment through education and entrepreneurship skills training.

25. The Summit issued a cautionary message, highlighting the diminishing relevance of Africa’s current natural resources in the face of the imperative shift towards renewable energy solutions driven by climate change concerns. It stressed the urgency of embracing the new economic realities of the 21st century that will overshadow the significance of present natural resources.

26. The Summit stressed the need for a smooth energy transition, there is need to embrace Artificial intelligence.

27. The Summit analyzed the critical issue of security and its intertwined relationship with economic prosperity

28. The Summit notes the severe impact of insecurity on Africa’s development and examined the various factors contributing to this challenge. Key observations included the devastating effects of terrorism, non-participation of communities in security efforts, unemployment’s link to unrest and the need for regional cooperation and intelligence sharing.

29. The Summit recognized the detrimental role of porous borders, globalization’s influence on crime dissemination, inadequate security personnel training, contentious land allocation, indiscriminate release of suspects, government’s inaction against insecurity, and the presence of ungoverned spaces.

30. All personnel responsible for preventing, controlling, and/or cleaning up oils spills in Africa should do more, they should be trained and to follow the Standard Operating Procedure. Training should be conducted annually. All spills should be documented and maintained. This should involve the host communities, the companies and the government.

31. The Summit noted that Local content development is fast becoming a strategic management issue for multinational extractive companies in Africa with significant efficiency and profitability implications. As local content statutory regulators aim to increase the average local content value in the Africa’s oil and gas industry. There is an urgent need to embrace the spirit and the letter of the laws in other to achieve the desired results.

These recommendations reflect the collective commitment to strengthening the need for a smooth energy transition aided by AI in Africa and promoting equity and good governance with the ultimate goal of Getting It Right by achieving a prosperous, rich and peaceful Africa.

Dated this 31st Day of October 2024

HILTON HOTEL WINDHOEK NAMIBIA

Hon. Justice Suleman Galadima JSC, OFR, CFR (Rtd.)

Chairman African Peace Organization (UK, Nigeria Angola&South Africa)

Noah Ajare Esq.

Publisher/Editor in Chief African Peace Organization (UK, Nigeria Angola, Kenya&South Africa)

“Whenever you are confronted with an opponent, Conquer him with love.”― Mahatma Gandhi

Download more images: https://apo-opa.co/4f8Sux2

Africa Peace Organization:

Social media:

Twitter: https://apo-opa.co/40wyoIH

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/3YKtCGh

I.G: https://apo-opa.co/3UvPfrn

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/40r1g56

Website:

https://AfricanPeace.org

https://www.AfricanPeaceAwards.com

https://AfricanOilandGasSummit.com

Email: africanpeacemag@gmail.com

Nigeria Abuja Office:

Suite FT 12B Alibro Atrium Plaza Utako Abuja

+2348033975746

South African Office:

16 Ridge Road Vorna Valley Midland 1686 South Africa

+27662449117

Angola:

Call +244928690892

+244993656970

+244927589884

London Office:

10 Saint Andrew Road Bedford MK 402LJ England Call

+4477771217805

WhatsApp +447407399766