The Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies will tomorrow, 28 January 2026, visit the Universal Services and Access Agency of South Africa (USAASA) and the Universal Services and Access Fund (USAF) as part its three-day oversight visit to Gauteng.

During its visit, the committee will focus on governance and institutional stability, financial management and audit outcomes, USAF’s operations and programme delivery, operational realities, as well as slippery project timelines, often leading into unspent allocation for universal connectivity.

Details of the meeting:

Date: Wednesday, 28 January 2026

Venue: USAASA head office (Building 1, Thornhill Office Park, 94 Bekker Road, Vorna Valley, Midrand)

Time: 08:30

The three-day oversight visit is focusing on the Media Development and Diversity Agency, USAASA and USAF, as well as Broadband Infraco as part of the committee’s ongoing efforts to ensure accountability, effective governance and the efficient use of public resources within the sector.

