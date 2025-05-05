Commodity security is a cornerstone of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga has said, calling for renewed leadership, innovation, and alignment in the management of Health Products and Technologies (HPTs).

Speaking during a strategic meeting with the Directorate of Health Products and Technologies, the Principal Secretary emphasized the urgency of building resilient systems to secure access to essential medical products.

“Health Products and Technologies management and local manufacturing are key,” she said. “Our experience with centrally managed commodities—such as cancer drugs and COVID-19 supplies—has shown us the need for long-term sustainability.”

The PS urged the Directorate to align its operations with the Ministry of Health’s mandate and national priorities, emphasizing the need for product safety, quality assurance, and reliable access.

“Provide firm leadership. Ensure the safety of HPTs—let the industry have confidence that our products are safe,” he stated.

He further challenged the Directorate to tackle recurring stockouts—especially of vaccines and essential medicines—while eliminating substandard products.

“We must ensure consistent access to vaccines and essential medicines. This is about restoring public trust and delivering real outcomes.”

Calling for innovation, discipline, and measurable impact, the PS noted that upcoming budgetary reforms will be tied to results.

“Roll up your sleeves and work. Invest resources where we see real impact—not where there’s no movement. Parliament and all partners are watching. To whom much is given, much is expected.”

The meeting brought together key divisions under the Directorate—including Quality Assurance, HPTs, and Traditional and Alternative Medicine—to evaluate progress and refine strategic priorities. These include: Promoting local pharmaceutical manufacturing; Strengthening national supply chain policy; Updating clinical guidance and Reviewing the Kenya National Pharmaceutical Policy

To support these priorities, the Ministry is finalizing four strategic frameworks: Local Manufacturing Strategy; National Supply Chain Strategy; Health Product Donations Strategy

and Pharmacy Benefits Package

Dissemination of the updated Essential Medicines List is ongoing. A major recent milestone includes the development of National Oxygen Delivery Guidelines, enhancing access to life-saving respiratory care.

Looking ahead, the Ministry is scaling up its focus on research and regulation of traditional medicine. A draft policy and bill on Traditional and Alternative Medicine are currently under review to guide safe integration into the healthcare system.

The meeting was attended by Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, Head of Directorate Dr. Tom Menge, and other senior officials.