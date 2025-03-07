The Portfolio Committee on Social Development welcomes the arrest of three South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) officials suspected of fraud at the Idutywa Local Office in the Eastern Cape.

The officials were arrested after SASSA’s Eastern Cape Regional Executive Manager, Mr Bandile Maqetuka, visited the Idutywa Local Office on Tuesday, 4 March 2025, unannounced. Several unaccounted-for documents, such as birth certificates, affidavits, bank cards, identity documents, and stamped municipal letters, were found in one of the official’s drawers.

The committee commends SASSA for following up with the unannounced visit after receiving a tip-off from beneficiaries. It is important for government departments and entities to take information from whistle-blowers seriously, as this is part of accountability.

Furthermore, the committee is pleased with the swift action from the South African Police Service in arresting the officials and hopes all the law enforcement agencies in the value chain will continue in the same manner.

The committee has consistently lamented the slow pace of investigations in cases related to fraud, corruption and financial misconduct in the Department of Social Development and SASSA. The Auditor-General has flagged the issue of investigations taking place at a snail’s pace in the department and at SASSA.

The committee hopes the arrest will help deter fraudulent activities.