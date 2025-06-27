The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities met this week to receive a briefing on the funding of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, the appointment of the National Youth Development Agency Board (NYDA) and the department’s Strategic Plan for 2025-2030 and annual performance plan for the 2025/26 financial year.

During the committee meeting, members raised serious concerns about the allocated budget of about R5 million for the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide. The committee noted that this amount was insufficient to meet the comprehensive needs of the Council and the scale of the challenges the Council aims to address.

Emphasising the importance of sustainable funding, the Chairperson of the committee, Ms Liezl van der Merwe, said, “It is imperative that we advocate for a budget that reflects the significance of this issue. The Council must be adequately funded to fulfil its mandate.”

Members also wanted to know how the budget would be used for staffing and operational costs. The department informed the members that discussions with National Treasury are ongoing. The department also assured the committee that it is committed to ensuring the Council has the resources it needs to develop and implement programmes to combat gender-based violence.

The committee was also concerned about the effectiveness of the Sanitary Dignity Framework - a policy aimed at preserving and maintaining the dignity of indigent girls and women during menstruation. “The framework is fragmented and not functioning effectively,” the Chairperson said. “It requires a thorough review to ensure that the funds allocated are spent appropriately.” The committee was also concerned provinces often misallocated the funds they receive for the sanitary dignity programme and highlighted the need for robust oversight to hold provinces accountable.

Tomorrow (27 June), the committee will receive a briefing from the National Youth Development Agency on its strategic plan and annual performance plan for the 2025/26 financial year.