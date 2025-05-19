The Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture extends its warmest congratulations to South Africa’s Under-20 national soccer team on their historic triumph at the Afcon Championship. This remarkable achievement marks a first-time victory for our young talented soccer stars.

Chairperson Mr Joe McGluwa praised the team’s success, highlighting the impressive wins against Nigeria in the semi-finals and Morocco in the final. “This victory serves as a foundation for future soccer stars and their successes. Having tasted triumph at this level , the South African Football Association (SAFA) should take the opportunity to build on this momentum and create programmes to empower our youth and ensure that excellence is rewarded,” the Chairperson said.

The committee commends the young players for their formidable spirit and courage,particularly as they were playing away from home.

“We urge SAFA to incentivise and reward the remarkable achievements of our Under-20national team. Recognising and rewarding excellence will not only motivate these young players but also foster a culture of success in South African football. Let’s celebrate and support our young talent after this historic win,” Mr McGluwa said.