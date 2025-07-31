The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, notes and welcomes the report issued by the Health Ombudsman into the treatment and deaths of psychiatric patients at two Northern Cape hospitals. Dr Dhlomo said, the report tabled on Wednesday by the Health Ombud, Dr Taole Mokoena is concerning and disturbing as it reveals a deep lack of care at Northern Cape Mental Health Hospital, and Robert Sobukwe Hospital. “The findings of the report are unacceptable, they exposed patients did not receive the quality care that they duly deserve,” said Dr Dhlomo. Mental healthcare is of paramount importance and must always remain under public scrutiny, especially in the light of the tragic event at Life Esidimeni, stated Dr Dhlomo. The report highlights the necessity of ensuring that mental health should always be placed under the microscope as it affects vulnerable people. The committee commends the proactive steps initiated by the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi who lodged a complaint to the Health Ombud. “This demonstrates a commitment of accountability by the Minister and the department to uncover challenges within psychiatric hospitals and the healthcare system,” added Dr Dhlomo. In ensuring that the committee provides adequate oversight, the committee will schedule a meeting and invite the Department of Health so that Members of the committee receive a comprehensive briefing. “The transformation of mental health needs to be safeguarded so that patients are treated with dignity,” emphasised Dr Dhlomo

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.