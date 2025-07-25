The Portfolio Committee on Agriculture welcomed the briefings it received yesterday from the Agricultural Research Council (ARC), National Agricultural Marketing Council (NAMC), and the Perishable Products Export Control Board (PPECB) on their performance in the fourth quarter of the 2024/25 financial year and commended their notable performance.

In welcoming the briefings from the three entities of the Department of Agriculture, the Chairperson of the Committee, Ms Dina Pule, said the committee was happy about the progress that the entities reported to the committee. She said the committee notes the hard work the entities have demonstrated and called for more improvement in all the areas of work that included implementation of the Auditor General’s recommendations on their last audit outcomes.

The ARC reported that funding for building of the new Foot-and-mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine Facility is still a challenge and that, efforts to obtain the required funding for the new facility remains a priority. The entity reported that field assessment of the FMD vaccine in Mpumalanga and Limpopo is ongoing and the study on vaccine safety in pregnant cows and young calves has been initiated.

In appreciating the performance of the NAMC, the committee called on the entity to do more on finding market access for the small-scale farmers as markets are alfa and omega for their growth, survival and meaningful contribution to the South African economy and for national food security.

The Chairperson told the Deputy Minister of the Department of Agriculture, Ms Zoleka Capa, who led the departmental delegation, that the committee notes with appreciation the accountability of both the Minister and his Deputy that they demonstrate to the committee.

The Chairperson also said that accountability is a critical starting point for the success of the department. “We deeply appreciate your availability to our meetings with the department. Your presence solidifies the accountability of the department to the committee and the oversight responsibility of the committee over the department,” emphasised the Chairperson.