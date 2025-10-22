He said the committee meeting is an extension of a formal sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). “When information is given to the committee, it should be freely and truthfully without any fear of intimidation. Principals should be free to report on their challenges,” he emphasised. Mr Feni said accurate presentations are tabled before the committee to assist it in its work. “These schools belong to the community. The presentations should talk to the challenge you are facing.” The committee started its third day of oversight with a visit to Hamburg Primary School, in the Amathole West District. Among challenges identified so far included filling of administrative posts, fencing of schools and the lack of monitoring of scholar transport. Mr Feni said the committee did not visit the Eastern Cape in order to intimidate officials but carry out the constitutional mandate for which it was founded. He called on communities to also come out and support schools. The committee will later move to Gqeberha where it will conduct oversight of community sports recreation facilities and arts and culture centres.

The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Education, Sciences and the Creative Industries, Mr Makhi Feni, this morning urged Eastern Cape Department of Education officials not to intimidate school principals when they raise issues with the committee.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.