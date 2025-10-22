Republic of South Africa: The Parliament


The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Education, Sciences and the Creative Industries, Mr Makhi Feni, this morning urged Eastern Cape Department of Education officials not to intimidate school principals when they raise issues with the committee.

He said the committee meeting is an extension of a formal sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). “When information is given to the committee, it should be freely and truthfully without any fear of intimidation. Principals should be free to report on their challenges,” he emphasised.

Mr Feni said accurate presentations are tabled before the committee to assist it in its work. “These schools belong to the community. The presentations should talk to the challenge you are facing.”

The committee started its third day of oversight with a visit to Hamburg Primary School, in the Amathole West District. Among challenges identified so far included filling of administrative posts, fencing of schools and the lack of monitoring of scholar transport.

Mr Feni said the committee did not visit the Eastern Cape in order to intimidate officials but carry out the constitutional mandate for which it was founded. He called on communities to also come out and support schools.

The committee will later move to Gqeberha where it will conduct oversight of community sports recreation facilities and arts and culture centres.

