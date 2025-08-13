As Zambia accelerates towards its Mission 300 goal of 10,000MW by 2030, the C&I Energy + Storage Summit Zambia (https://apo-opa.co/45qShmN) is an unmissable platform for commercial and industrial leaders to secure energy independence and drive sustainable growth for the C&I sector.

Day 1 kicks off with a powerhouse keynotes by Hon Minister Makozo Chikote, Minister of Energy, Zambia. Hosted by Brian Mainza, Assistant Director Technical at Zambia's Ministry of Energy; attendees will dive into Mission 300's objectives to support private sector participation in the power sector and thereby support an industrialisation agenda driven by the agriculture, mining, manufacturing and tourism sectors.

A must-attend panel on mitigating energy risks features panellists such as Chabuka Kawesha from the Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muntanga Lindunda from the Zambia Association of Manufacturers, and Helen Zulu from ENGIE Energy Access.

Project showcases reveal real-world successes, including Vertiv's Zambia mining project, Zambia Sugar's initiatives, and how a gold mine in South Africa is utilising embedded generation. The afternoon tackles financial barriers in a panel with experts like Chikoma Kazunga from Africa GreenCo and Brian Tahinduka from Stanbic Bank.

Masterclasses provide hands-on expertise: The Role of PPAs in Accelerating Private Sector Renewable Energy Investments hosted by Jo Dean of Enerj Carbon Management; Understanding the Basics of Battery Energy Storage for C&I led by Henry Myburgh of Vertiv Africa; and Building Your Business Case for Embedded Generation.

Workshops on accelerating solar adoption round out the day.

Day 2 features a keynote by Chabuka Kawesha of the Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, followed by insights on Zambia's Open Access Regime. A panel on reshaping the energy sector includes Mulenga Bwalya from Copperbelt Energy Corporation and senior representatives from the Ministry of Energy and ZESCO.

Discussions continue with Unlocking Solar and Storage for C&I by Jo Dean and What is the Cost of Energy? hosted by Billy Onyango of Kenya Power.

We close with The Future of Storage for Hydro-Dependent Countries moderated by Dr Johnstone Chikwanda, Global Ambassador of Energy and Climate Change, Forum of African Traditional Authorities (FATA); and Safety&Sustainable Asset Management for Solar PV Projects by Matanda Mwewa of the Solar Industry Association of Zambia.

C&I Energy+Storage Summit is committed to the Zambian market as part of a long-term strategy to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy and storage solutions for the C&I sector. By fostering collaboration between businesses, government and solution providers, the C&I Energy+Storage Summit aims to create a sustainable energy ecosystem that supports Zambia’s economic growth and industrial resilience. “Zambia’s C&I sector is critical to the nation’s economic development, and our multi-year commitment ensures that this summit will deliver actionable insights, strategic partnerships, and cutting-edge technologies to transform the energy landscape,” says Chanelle Hingston, Portfolio Director.

Don’t miss C&I Energy + Storage Summit, taking place on 27-28 August 2025 at The Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka. Download the programme: https://apo-opa.co/45qSk1X. Register: https://apo-opa.co/3Hd5SEV.

About VUKA Group:

