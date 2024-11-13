Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) today announces a host of new firmware updates coming soon for seven of its Cinema EOS and professional video cameras. The free-of-charge updates available for download from December 2024, have been developed based on valuable professional feedback from Canon customers and bring additional features to the EOS R5 C, EOS C70, EOS C80, EOS C300 Mark III, EOS C400, EOS C500 Mark II and XF605 cameras.

Frame.io Camera to Cloud functionality for EOS C80 and EOS C400

The EOS C80 and EOS C400 will directly support Adobe’s Frame.io Camera to Cloud functionality. This allows the cameras to directly upload proxy files via Wi-Fi or Ethernet to a Frame.io project in the cloud. This innovative feature enables post-production editing and colour grading to take place immediately upon capture to streamline remote professional collaboration and workflows.

6K 60P external RAW recording capabilities for EOS C80

Extra additions to the EOS C80 will see 6K external RAW recording capabilities up to 60P. While the EOS C80 can shoot 6K RAW internally up to 30P, the new external HDMI RAW feature provides even further flexibility when paired with compatible ATOMOS Ninja and Shogun devices.

New LP-E6P battery compatibility for EOS R5 C

At launch, the powerful EOS R5 C camera provided 8K RAW recording up to 30P internally, and up to 60P when using an external power supply. With the new firmware update, Canon’s new high-capacity LP-E6P batteries (launched alongside the EOS R5 Mark II), will enable the EOS R5 C to record 8K 60P internally, without the need for an external power supply.

1.5x anamorphic de-squeeze support for EOS C400

Canon Cinema EOS cameras feature de-squeeze support for 2x, 1.8x and 1.3x anamorphic lenses available on the market. With a growing range of 1.5x lenses from third party manufactures, the new firmware with see the EOS C400 support 1.5x de-squeeze for efficient on-set monitoring via the LCD monitor or external outputs.

Extra benefits

After the firmware update, the XF605 professional all-in-one camcorder will also benefit from more sensitivity options for the focus ring control and the ability to adjust output volume with the joystick on audio status screen.

Other firmware updates include lens distortion correction applied during Playback for EOS C70 and compatibility with the latest RF lenses for EOS R5 C, EOS C70, EOS C80 and EOS C400.

