The 2024 Africa Shared Value and ESG Summit (https://AfricaSharedValueSummit.com/), taking place in Nairobi, Kenya on October 24th and 25th, will unite business leaders from across the continent to address what is crucial for securing a sustainable future for all of Africa. As the summit continues to build on the legacy of the Africa Shared Value Leadership Summit, first established in 2017, it remains a beacon of purpose-driven leadership and innovation. In 2024, the urgency to drive social and business transformation has reached a pivotal moment. This summit stands as a powerful catalyst for meaningful, long-lasting change—empowering leaders to not only envision but actively create the Africa of tomorrow.

A Catalyst for Lasting Change

Hosted by Shared Value Africa and ESG Africa, and organised by Shift Impact Africa, the summit serves as a powerful engine for transformation within organizations and society. It champions the Shared Value business management concept, demonstrating that business success and societal progress are not only compatible but mutually reinforcing. As a critical platform for collaboration and business growth, the summit fosters the exchange of knowledge and sparks innovative thinking. Industry leaders will share groundbreaking insights, experiences, and best practices designed to accelerate Africa’s journey toward sustainability. Participants are not just encouraged but empowered to challenge conventional approaches, gain fresh perspectives, and ignite bold, transformative ideas that drive impactful change across the continent.

The 2024 Summit: Empowering Africa’s Future

Scheduled for 24-25 October 2024 in Nairobi, Kenya, this year’s Africa Shared Value and ESG Summit promises to build on its distinguished legacy. The event will bring together purpose-driven organisations and business leaders from across Africa, united in their commitment to achieving the vision of the "Africa We Want." Under the theme “Empowering Africa’s Future,” the summit will focus on five key areas: economic growth, climate action, inclusive health, gender equality, and technology as a catalyst for progress.

This gathering will serve as a platform for essential connections, promoting the cross-pollination of expertise across various industries and sectors. Over two days, attendees will engage in meaningful exchanges of best practices, success stories, and lessons learned. This environment of continuous learning and adaptability will equip organisations to navigate the evolving landscapes of business and society, helping them not only to survive but to thrive.

Engaging Sessions for Broader Impact

The summit’s programme includes keynote addresses, roundtable discussions, fireside chats, interviews, and masterclasses—all designed to showcase the scalable impact of the creation of value. By sponsoring the Africa Shared Value&ESG Summit, your organisation can play a significant role in this dynamic event, not just as a brand, but as a leader in thought and action.

We invite your organisation to take an active part in shaping the 2024 edition. This exceptional opportunity will bring together organisations from across Africa, all working towards a shared vision of progress. As a sponsor, your involvement will be tailored to align with your business and sustainability objectives, ensuring that your contribution resonates with the broader goals of the summit.

Seize the Opportunity

As we count down to the 2024 Africa Shared Value Leadership Summit, now is the time to get involved. Special rates are available for early bird sponsors, offering extended marketing exposure and a platform for engaging with thought leadership throughout the lead-up to the event.

Partnerships that Drive Transformation

The collaboration with Safaricom exemplifies the summit's calibre, reflecting the tech giant’s unwavering commitment to societal transformation in East Africa. Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom, remarks, "Our ongoing partnership with SVA underscores our dedication to making a meaningful impact on the 'Africa we want.' Safaricom is thrilled to once again bring our transformative agenda to this prestigious event."

Returning to the Radisson Blu in Nairobi, with Kenya Airways as the travel partner, the 2024 Summit promises to be more than just a gathering of leaders from across Africa. It will be where the Shared Value community charts the course for an era of inclusive business prosperity. Tiekie Barnard, CEO of Shift Impact Africa, captures the essence of the event: "This Summit will bring together organisations and respected thought leaders who will share their invaluable insights and experiences, highlighting the powerful connection between value creation, ESG, and long-term sustainability.”

About the Organisers:

Shift Impact Africa and the Shared Value Africa Initiative are at the forefront of advocating for the integration of Shared Value strategies within the African business landscape, promoting economic growth, and creating impact that consciously and intentionally focuses on building a more sustainable Africa.

For further information on the event and sponsorship opportunities, https://AfricaSharedValueSummit.com/ or contact Tiekie Barnard at tiekie@shiftimpact.africa / +27 82 445 5274.