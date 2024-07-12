Ethiopian high-quality coffees are prized for their aromas and flavors. Coffee is considered the backbone of the Ethiopian economy, generating USD 1.5 billion in foreign exchange. USAID’s business support improves the competitiveness of coffee sales by enhancing productivity, quality, and market access, supporting farmers, cooperatives, and other industry stakeholders.

On July 11, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)-sponsored Cup of Excellence coffee competition was held at the Hilton Hotel, where participants were honored for their premium coffee beans which attract some of the highest prices on the world market.

In past competitions, approximately 20 percent of coffee enterprises that participated in the Cup of Excellence competition improved their ‘quality’ scores to 80 percent and above. USAID-supported coffee businesses increased revenue by an average of 63 percent, with 16 of the 40 participants more than doubling their revenue. As a result, Ethiopian coffees are better positioned in the global market and command higher prices.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has supported the Ethiopian coffee sector since 2020, enhancing the quality and marketability of Ethiopian coffee through training and building coffee processing facilities. USDA seeks to improve coffee production practices, ensure high-quality output, and increase access to international markets.

These initiatives by the U.S. government have contributed to the development of Ethiopia’s coffee sector, enhancing both the quality and market access for Ethiopian coffee while supporting the country’s five million smallholder farmers and cooperatives.

For 120 years, the United States and Ethiopia have partnered in health and education, agriculture and food security, science and the environment, and many other areas to improve the lives of all Ethiopians.