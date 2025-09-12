Watersheds critical to water security in Nairobi and surrounding communities are set for restoration thanks to an investment in Kenya of USD1.65 million by the Coca-Cola system (www.CCBAGroup.com).

The project in the Upper-Tana and Mid-Galana basins encompasses agroforestry systems designed to benefit the supply of key water reservoirs for Nairobi and rainwater harvesting in groundwater recharge areas for Mzima Springs.

In collaboration with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and local community-based organisations, this initiative aims to replenish water supplies as well as plant thousands of indigenous trees along riparian zones to enhance water quality.

Furthermore, the aim is to contribute to the transformation of degraded farmlands and rangelands through sustainable land management practices, with hundreds of farm ponds installed, and fruit orchards planted to improve food security and offer potential alternative livelihoods for local communities.

The project forms part of the Coca-Cola system’s Africa Water Stewardship Initiative that was announced last year by the Africa Operating Unit of the Coca-Cola organisation and its authorised bottlers, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company (ECCBC) and Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (HBC). It includes a nearly USD25 million investment to help address critical water-related challenges in local communities in 20 African countries by 2030. The work will be led by the Global Water Challenge (GWC) and implemented by a consortium of partners, including The Nature Conservancy (TNC), the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

“As we face increasing water insecurity worldwide, with demand surpassing supply in many regions including Africa, Coca-Cola is actively working to help accelerate efforts to address water stress, protect local water resources, and build community climate resilience,” said Alfred Olajide, Vice President-Franchise Operations, East and Central Africa at Coca-Cola Central, East and West Africa Limited.

Coca-Cola Beverages Kenya (CCBK) General Manager James Bowmaker said: “CCBK, as part of CCBA, has a responsibility to assist those who face water scarcity and to help protect local water resources where we operate, especially in places with the biggest challenges. The Coca-Cola system’s Africa Water Stewardship Initiative aims to help protect and enhance the health of important watersheds and to help improve access to water and sanitation services in local communities.”

Ruth Masha, Kenya Country Director at TNC added: “We are proud to be one of the implementing partners for this project, aimed at protecting and restoring our watersheds through nature-based solutions and improving water security for millions across the African continent. We are collaborating with local communities and our grassroots partners - the Upper Tana-Nairobi Water Fund Trust, Green Generation Initiative and Jumuiya Water Fund - as we work towards a sustainable future for people and nature in Africa.”

“Recognising that partnerships are critical to support this work, Coca-Cola and its authorised bottlers are collaborating with governments, businesses, and civil society organisations to design and implement strategic interventions,” concluded Olajide.

About Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA):

CCBA is the eighth largest Coca-Cola authorised bottler in the world by revenue, and the largest on the continent. It accounts for over 40% of all Coca-Cola ready-to-drink beverages sold in Africa by volume. With over 17,000 employees in Africa, CCBA group services more than 800,000 customers with a host of international and local brands. CCBA group operates in 14 countries: South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Botswana, Zambia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi and the islands of Comoros and Mayotte.

Learn more at www.CCBAGroup.com

About The Coca-Cola Company:

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our water, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Fuze Tea, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.Coca-ColaCompany.com.

About The Nature Conservancy (TNC):

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world’s toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters, and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably, and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 76 countries and territories—37 by direct conservation impact and 39 through partners—we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.Nature.org.

About Global Water Challenge:

Global Water Challenge (GWC) is a sector leader in mobilizing clean water access, advancing water security and community empowerment in high need regions around the world. Since 2005, GWC has positively impacted more than 3 million people across Africa, the Americas and Asia with improved WASH delivery while providing critical tools, data and best practices to reach millions more. With our 100+ multi-sector partners, we engage for action – catalyzing financial resources and driving innovative programming for sustainable, local solutions. For more information, please visit www.GlobalWaterChallenge.org.