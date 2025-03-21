With expertise spanning multiple industries, a delegation from pan-African legal and advisory firm CLG (formerly Centurion Law Group) will speak at the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) in Brazzaville this March. CLG, the official legal partner for CEIF 2025, is set to leverage this platform to address the unique challenges within Congo’s energy investment sector.

The delegation will include Zion Adeoye, CEO and Group Managing Partner; Yves Ollivier, Managing Director of CLG Congo; Grace Yella, Tax and Legal Director for Cameroon and Achare Takor, Senior Associate for Cameroon at CLG.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

At CEIF 2025, CLG will host the Legal&Regulatory Frameworks for Congo’s Energy Market Development technical workshop. This session aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the current frameworks governing natural gas, including licensing requirements, fiscal policies and gas monetization strategies under the country’s Hydrocarbons Code. A panel of legal experts from CLG will discuss how legal factors influence investment decisions and contribute to the growth of Africa's energy sector.

Congo is also set to unveil its Gas Master Plan and new Gas Code at CEIF 2025, which will advance the country’s gas monetization agenda and catalyze new infrastructure development. In parallel, Congo will launch an international oil and gas licensing round aimed at attracting investment in both marginal and deepwater blocks as part of its strategy to double oil production by 2027. With its recent office opening in Pointe-Noire, CLG is poised to offer direct support to energy professionals operating in or entering the Congolese market.

CLG’s Pointe-Noire office, managed by Ollivier, is focused on providing legal support for current and upcoming hydrocarbons projects in the region. Under Ollivier’s leadership, CLG’s local presence will help energy players navigate Central Africa’s complex legal landscape, minimizing risks and protecting assets. With expertise spanning energy, infrastructure, mining, agriculture and ESG standards, CLG offers comprehensive guidance to clients operating across Africa’s dynamic business environments. The firm combines technical excellence with an understanding of local markets and regulatory frameworks, helping clients achieve their business objectives and capitalize on growth opportunities.

“CLG’s expertise across energy, legal frameworks and regulatory issues is invaluable, particularly as we work to unlock the immense potential of Congo’s energy sector. The insights from CLG’s distinguished team will play a pivotal role in shaping discussions around the future of energy investment in Congo and Africa at large, providing crucial perspectives on the legal and regulatory complexities that will guide the region’s growth,” states Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director at Energy Capital&Power.