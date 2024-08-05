Pan-African legal, tax and business advisory conglomerate CLG – formerly Centurion Law Group – will lead a workshop ahead of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference this October (2-3). The workshop – part of the pre-conference technical program on October 1 – will delve into the state of play of Angola’s Merger&Acquisition (M&A) landscape, including key concepts in oil and gas contracts and creating mutually beneficial deals in Angola.

The CLG session will be led by CEO and Managing Partner Zion Adeoye and is tailored for government officials and regulators; foreign investors seeking opportunities in Angola; private sector operators; legal and financial advisors, and more. Titled Investing, Mergers and Acquisitions: Getting the Deal Done, the session will explore balancing stakeholder objectives, creating awareness of the Angolan regulatory industry and supporting deal-making in 2024 and beyond.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.

As one of the largest oil and gas producers in Africa, Angola has garnered a reputation for being a business-friendly market. Over the years, the country has instituted a complete overhaul of its oil and gas regulatory landscape under efforts to attract foreign companies to invest. In 2019, the government introduced a six-year licensing round offering regular block opportunities for companies. Shortly after this, the government introduced a rick-reducing alternative, with the reformed Petroleum Activities Law allowing the country to award risk service contracts when the public bid process is unlikely to succeed.

Beyond licensing rounds, the country has 11 blocks on permanent offer, providing companies with the chance to invest out of the confines of traditional bid rounds. Companies can engage the national concessionaire – the National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency – to participate in these blocks.

Meanwhile, to remain competitive for foreign investment, Angola has implemented a series of measures to enhance the investment landscape. These include incentives on deepwater projects, offering attract fiscal terms for onshore exploration and incentivizing local Angolan companies through a renewed Local Content Law. Additional reforms include a Tax Benefit Code enacted in 2022 and amended fiscals associated with incremental production. With these, the government is prioritizing an enabling environment for companies to do business, therefore laying the foundation for a wave of M&A deals across the Angolan oil and gas industry.

To support deal signing, the CLG-led workshop at the AOG pre-conference technical program will explore the nuances of oil and gas contracts, from conceptualizing to drafting to reviewing, negotiating, novating and terminating agreements. The session will delve into the fundamental principles of deals, stakeholder objectives, phases of contracts, contracts in the Angolan context and critical issues regarding M&A deals.

Attendees will gain insight into optimal contract structuring, generate a better-understanding of different objectives while expanding their knowledge on best practices and international standards. Participants will be granted insight into real-life examples of success stories and failures across the continent.

Don't miss this opportunity to gain strategic insights from industry expert Adeoye and explore the Angola's M&A industry.