CLG (www.CLGGlobal.com), a leading international law firm, announced today that Pablo Mitogo Obama Akele have been appointed General Director of Legal Affairs and Inspection at the Supreme Judicial Council, while Isabel Mangue Asangono, has been named President of the Second Instance Court of Bata-Litoral.

Throughout their time at CLG, they have demonstrated and showed an unwavering commitment to justice and integrity. They have led on some of the most important cases representing multinational corporations and also governments. They both have a strong track record and are distinguished and impressive when it comes to their legal qualification and as practising lawyers.

We at CLG are confident that they will serve the country well from their new positions. We are thankful to the leadership of the country for nominating them.

"Pablo and Isabel have demonstrated the talent, expertise, and fair-mindedness the people of Equatorial Guinea expect and deserve from their judicial system. I have worked with them, and I am proud of the work they did at our law firm and their service to our clients. I am grateful for their willingness to contribute to our country’s Judiciary and confident that they will apply the law with the utmost impartiality and integrity.” Stated Manuel Oliveira, Managing Director of CLG Equatorial Guinea.

At CLG, we take pride in our commitment to hiring, training and developing lawyers in Equatorial Guinea. The recent appointments of Mr. Akele and Ms. Asangono highlight their individual achievements but also reflects on our ongoing success nurturing legal talent in Equatorial Guinea.

Over the years, former partners and Associates of CLG Equatorial Guinea have taken on significant roles in both the private and public sectors, serving as general counsels for multinational corporations in the oil industry, banking and finance, as well as prosecutors, state attorneys, and entrepreneurs.

For over 15 years, CLG has been the cradle of outstanding legal professionals in Africa. We remain committed to nurturing young professionals, providing them with opportunities to grow in a complex and ever-evolving legal environment. In essence, CLG is the cradle of future leaders in the legal sector.

