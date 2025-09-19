The organisers of the 2nd edition of the C&I Energy + Storage Summit Johannesburg (https://Energy-StorageSummit.com/) invite commercial and industrial (C&I) project owners to apply to join its exclusive Hosted Buyer Programme (https://apo-opa.co/4nYJpez).

This unique initiative offers complimentary access to the Summit, connecting participants with cutting-edge solutions, industry peers and actionable insights to address energy challenges like load-shedding, price volatility and operational demands. Designed for those actively implementing or planning energy and storage projects, the programme is a gateway to transformative opportunities.

The Summit is set to take place on 4 and 5 November at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Why participate?

Launched in November 2024, the highly successful Hosted Buyer Programme provides direct access to regional solution providers who understand South Africa’s energy landscape.



“The Summit was an excellent opportunity to learn from and engage with various industry experts. I would highly recommend it to someone who is looking to share ideas, gain knowledge and network,” says 2024 attendee, Du Toit Niemand of Scaw South Africa.



Through the programme, selected hosted buyers will have the opportunity to network with fellow energy users to share real-world experiences, gain clarity on market trends and explore regulatory updates and innovative financing tools. Hosted buyers will also be able to learn from operators who have successfully implemented energy-plus-storage systems, enabling them to build a robust business case for their C&I projects.

Event features

The C&I Energy + Storage Summit is a platform to connect, learn and lead in energy security. Attendees will engage with project owners and industry leaders to foster collaborations, network with OEMs, technology suppliers, developers and regulators; and gain practical knowledge through keynote sessions, panel discussions and masterclasses. The Summit offers in-depth insights into project financing, regulatory navigation and advanced energy and storage technologies, empowering businesses to reduce costs, ensure reliable supply and drive decarbonisation.

Confirmed advisory board members and companies in attendance include Siemens, Standard Bank, Energy Intensive Users Group, Eskom, ACWA Power and Goldfields, among others. See the full Advisory Board here (https://apo-opa.co/3K3Hirb) and visit the event website (https://Energy-StorageSummit.com/) for an updated list of attending companies.



Download the Summit programme to explore the full agenda: https://apo-opa.co/4ptDTSn

For sponsorship queries, contact Marcel du Toit: marcel.dutoit@wearevuka.com

If you would like to apply to be a speaker at the event, contact Boipelo Motlhowa: Boipelo.motlhowa@wearevuka.com

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group is Africa’s leading business intelligence, exhibition and networking platform focused on the continent’s infrastructure, energy, mining, manufacturing, and transport sectors. With a portfolio of world-class events, VUKA Group connects decision-makers, fosters innovation, and drives sustainable development across Africa. For more information, visit https://WeAreVUKA.com/