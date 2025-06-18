The C&I Energy + Storage Summit Zambia (https://apo-opa.co/4n3jClL), a landmark event for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, is set to launch on 27-28 August 2025 in Lusaka. Hosted in Zambia’s capital, this summit introduces a dynamic platform to tackle energy challenges and deliver sustainable solutions for commercial and industrial (C&I) sectors.

About the Summit

The C&I Energy + Storage Summit Zambia unites industry leaders, project owners, innovators, and financiers to advance energy security and sustainability. Following the success of the 2024 South Africa summit, this event connects pre-qualified C&I project owners with cutting-edge energy and storage providers, fostering actionable insights, peer collaboration, and strategic partnerships. As part of the Power and Energy Portfolio of VUKA Group, a leading organiser of transformative industry events across Africa, this summit will drive the SADC region’s energy future.

"Zambia is at a turning point in its energy journey,” says Chanelle Hingston, Portfolio Director of VUKA Group’s Power and Energy Portfolio. “With growing demand, policy reform, and a clear appetite for private generation, there’s never been a more important time to connect buyers and solution providers. Launching the C&I Energy + Storage Summit here is about unlocking real opportunities—where energy independence meets economic resilience."

Why attend?

This summit is essential for businesses facing unreliable utility power and pursuing energy independence. Through masterclasses, case studies, and networking, participants will explore alternative energy and storage technologies to secure reliable energy, learn from early adopters about successful project execution, gain insights into regulatory frameworks and policy advocacy, mitigate financial and technical risks with expert advice, and build partnerships to accelerate project development.

This event is critical for Zambia’s C&I sectors, which depend on effective energy solutions. Key industries include retail, powering stores and supply chains consistently; manufacturing, ensuring stable energy for production; agriculture and agri-processing, supporting irrigation and processing; property development, enabling sustainable buildings; and energy-intensive users, stabilising operations for mining and industry.

Download the programme (https://apo-opa.co/4n3jClL)

Programme highlights

The two-day programme features dynamic sessions and masterclasses:

Day 1 (27 August 2025): The day kicks off with a keynote, moderated by Dr Johnstone Chikwanda, featuring a project briefing on energy strategies, followed by case studies where early adopters like Dangote Cement Zambia and Shoprite Zambia share embedded generation successes. This is followed by a panel discussion on derisking business continuity, featuring Helen Zulu, Zambia Country Director, ENGIE Energy Access, and Chabuka Kawesha, Vice President (South Block), Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Day 2 (28 August 2025): The day begins with a plenary and a keynote by the Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and a session on open-access electricity policy, outlining its economic impact and challenges.

Masterclasses cover grid capacity and flexibility in an open-access era; navigating clean energy technologies, solar PV, and storage implementation; safety and sustainable asset management for solar PV projects; and analysis of Zambia’s renewable energy tariff regime and cost insights, featuring Billy Onyango, County Operations&Maintenance Engineer, Kenya Power.

Closing remarks explore the future of storage for hydro-dependent nations, addressing battery storage, climate impacts, and investment frameworks.

Join us

Seize this opportunity to elevate your energy strategy, engage with top providers, and shape the future of Zambia and the SADC region. Whether a sponsor, delegate, hosted buyer, or investor, the C&I Energy + Storage Summit Zambia offers unmatched value. For more information visit https://apo-opa.co/4n3jClL

For sponsorship or hosted buyer enquiries, contact:

Marcel du Toit

marcel.dutoit@wearevka.com

For speaking opportunities, contact:

Babalwa Bungane

Babalwa.bungane@wearevuka.com

About VUKA Group:

As part of the Power and Energy Portfolio of VUKA Group (https://apo-opa.co/4jUGq4g), this summit aligns with VUKA’s mission to connect industries, spark innovation, and fuel economic growth. VUKA Group is a premier organiser of conferences, exhibitions, and events across Africa, delivering tailored platforms for networking, knowledge sharing, and business development in energy and related sectors.