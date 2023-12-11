Chinese-invested Swakop Uranium's Husab mine in Namibia on Friday celebrated its 10th anniversary since its commencement of operations at an event held at the mine, near the town of Swakopmund in the Erongo region of west-central Namibia.

Addressing the ceremony, Namibia's founding President Sam Nujoma said Swakop Uranium's investment and development of the Husab mine stands as a shining example of friendly cooperation, infusing new vigor into Namibia's sustainable development.

"I was here in 2013 to witness the start of construction of the Husab mine and was honored to unveil the iconic Husab Mine rock on the B2 road," he said, commending the Chinese side for a stellar job demonstrating resilience and enduring friendship that he hopes will continue.

"Over the past decade, Swakop Uranium has consistently grown into a prominent player in the mining industry, thanks to its exceptional management team, efficient operational model and outstanding production performance," said Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhao Weiping.

Currently, Swakop Uranium's Husab Mine is one of the most significant uranium discoveries globally in the past decade and stands out as China's single largest investment in Africa.

Husab's Chief Executive Qiu Bin said in the coming 10 years, the mine will prioritize environmental protection while establishing itself as a world-class mining leader.

He added that the company will also honor its Corporate Social Responsibility and continue to uplift the communities in Namibia by supporting their various projects. Meanwhile, various community members who have received life-changing assistance gave testimonies, commending the miner for its efforts in uplifting them in society.

The Husab Mine, a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative led by China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), was built and operated by Swakop Uranium. The mining company launched its sustainability report in September, highlighting significant strides towards a clean and green environment.