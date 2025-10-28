On October 26th, the "Chinese Culture in Campus" event organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Rwanda was successfully held at Fawe Girls' School in Kigali. Mr. Zhang Xiaohong, Head of Political Section of the Chinese Embassy, Mr. Zeng Guangyu, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute,Ms. Marie, Principal of Fawe Girls' School, along with over 800 students participated in the event.

The attending guests noted that China and Rwanda are comprehensive strategic partners, and long-term, trustworthy, reliable friends on the path of modernization. Strengthening cultural exchanges between the two countries will help promote the connection of people's hearts and advance bilateral relations to a higher level. Next year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Rwanda and the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchange, bringing new opportunities for cultural exchanges between China and Rwanda. They encouraged the students to learn Chinese language well, and contribute to the friendship between the two countries as good-will ambassadors.

During the event, a ceremony for donation of teaching equipment from the Embassy and an awarding ceremony of the first Chinese Writing Competition were held. Students performed traditional Rwandan dances and Chinese songs, while the Confucius Institute showcased Chinese traditional cultures such as paper-folding, calligraphy, and tea art. The atmosphere was friendly and lively.