Mr. Fan Erwei, Political Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Liberia, and Mr. Coleman, Inspect General of LNP, signed the handover certificates on behalf of the Chinese Government and the Liberian Government respectively. President Boakai, Ambassador Yin Chengwu cited the signing.

Ambassador Yin introduced the Fingerprint Examination Laboratory equipment project, pointing out that the Laboratory will be an accelerator of capacity-building of Liberia’s law enforcement, will be an accelerator of advancing President Boakai’s ARREST agenda, will be an accelerator of China-Liberia relations. The Laboratory will provide better public security services for the people of Liberia, and further deepen China-Liberia friendship.

On July 23, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia attended the handover ceremony of the Fingerprint Examination Laboratory Project to Liberia National Police. H. E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, Minister of Justice of Liberia, and Mr. Gregory O. W. Coleman, Inspect General of Liberia National Police attended the ceremony.

