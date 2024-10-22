On October 19, the 2nd China-Europe-Africa Green Energy Development Forum with the theme of “Collaborate on Green Energy and Join Hands to Address Global Climate Change”, was held in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, China.

This forum aims to promote cooperation among China, Europe and Africa in green energy development and help participants discover new potential in the industry.

Five issues on green energy were discussed, including achievements and prospects, potential drives, cooperation opportunities, green finance partnerships, and industry chain.

“Strengthening cooperation among China, Europe, and Africa in the field of green energy is not only beneficial for addressing global climate change and achieving sustainable development, but also for maintaining world stability,” said Liu Qibao, vice-chairman of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and president of the China-EU Association.

“This cooperation can be the best example in the 21st century,” said Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, former prime minister of Spain. “Green energy can boost the global economy, eliminate poverty, release social inequality, and even achieve an economic pattern having a more cooperative spirit.”

China, Europe and Africa have unique advantages in developing green energy in many sectors, such as solar energy, hydrogen energy and wind energy.

“In the field of photovoltaic, we can combine our sophisticated technology and industrial chain with abundant solar energy resources in Africa and rich experience of green energy policy, technological innovation and market mechanism in Europe,” said Nan Cunhui, vice president of the China-EU Association, and chairman of CHINT.

“China has signed several key projects with us since it holds a prominent position in the field of new energy, backed by advanced technology and extensive experience in wind and solar power,” said Salaheddine Mezouar, former Moroccan foreign minister, “ it plays a significant role in the future development of green energy for Morocco.”

Experts and scholars also proposed that green finance and industrial chains are of great significance for the sustainable development of green energy.

Global participants reached the consensus that the cooperation among China, Europe, and Africa in the field of green energy will usher in unprecedented development opportunities.

This forum was jointly held by the CPAFFC, China-EU Association, China Electricity Council and CHINT Group.

