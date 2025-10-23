Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Rwanda


On October 22, Ambassador GAO Wenqi paid a courtesy call on Hon. Amb. Christine Nkulikiyinka, Minister of Public Service and Labour of Rwanda. They exchanged views on the human resource development cooperation between China and Rwanda in recent years. Counselor GAO Zhiqiang attended the meeting.

Amb. Gao expresses China’s willingness to deepen bilateral cooperation with Rwanda, strengthen capacity building in artificial intelligence and medical fields.

Christine appreciates the long-term support of China to the human resources development cooperation with Rwanda. She expresses her readiness to work with Chinese side to explore new opportunities for collaboration in more areas.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Rwanda.