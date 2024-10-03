Energy supermajor Chevron will supply 600 million standard cubic feet of gas per day to the Angola LNG (ALNG) facility by the end of the year. This comes as the Sanha-Lean Gas Connection (SLGC) Project – developed by Chevron’s local subsidiary and set to deliver lean gas to the ALNG onshore plant – prepares for first production by Q4 2024.

The announcement was made by Chevron’s Managing Director of the Southern Africa Strategic Business Unit Billy Lacobie during an “In Conversation with” session at the Angola Oil&Gas conference in Luanda on Wednesday.

“It’s very exciting as you go forward and look at the immense opportunities when you go into gas,” said Lacobie. “When you talk about energy security, [gas] is one of the key enablers.”

According to Lacobie, Chevron’s gas production increase will be driven by the installation and tie-in of the SLGC Project to the existing Sanha Condensate Complex, which features pipelines connecting Chevron-operated Blocks 0 and 14 to ALNG.