Energy major Chevron has joined the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition – taking place September 3-4 in Luanda – as a Champion Sponsor. With a commitment to increasing Angolan gas development and supporting LNG production, Chevron plays an instrumental part in diversifying the country’s economy. Chevron’s sponsorship reflects the company’s long-term vision for the country as it strives to unlock deepwater oil opportunities while strengthening LNG exports.

Chevron has been at the forefront of Angola’s natural gas development, with projects such as the Sanha Lean Gas Connection project and the company’s non-operated interest in the Angola LNG plant (ALNG) – the country’s sole LNG facility. The Sanha Lean Gas Connection project achieved first gas production in December 2024, serving as a key step towards increasing feedstock for the ALNG plant. Spearheaded by Chevron’s Angolan subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil Company (CABGOC), the project supplies natural gas from Block 0 to Soyo power plants and ALNG, with an initial capacity of 80 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d). A second phase will add a further 220 mmscf/d through the commissioning of the Booster Compression module. The project seeks to increase ALNG feedstock by a total 300 mmscf/d, bringing the total amount to 600 mmscf/d.

Beyond the Sanha Lean Gas Connection project, Chevron is working towards first production at Angola’s first non-associated gas project. Developed by the New Gas Consortium – comprising Azule Energy as operator, CABGOC, Sonangol E&P and TotalEnergies -, the project is on track to begin operations by late-2025 or early-2026. The project features the development of the Quiluma and Maboqueiro (Q&M) shallow water gas fields, set to increase ALNG feedstock while creating diversified gas opportunities for the country. As of February 2025, the consortium completed the Q&M platforms. The Quiluma deck was loaded out and sailed away from the Ambriz Petromar Yard. The project is expected to lay the foundation for non-associated gas development in Angola, attracting new investments while boosting LNG export capacity.

In the oil sector, Chevron has been expanding its presence in deepwater basins. In 2024, the company signed Risk Service Contracts (RSC) for ultra-deepwater Block 49 and Block 50, located in Angola’s Lower Congo Basin. The company was awarded the blocks in January 2024, with the RSCs paving the way for seismic studies across the two blocks. Chevron’s other assets in Angola include Block 0 and Block 14. The company’s AOG 2025 sponsorship reflects its commitment to strengthening oil and gas production in Angola, paving the way for future collaborations and deals.