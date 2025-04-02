On 1 April 2025, Mr. Wang Sheng, Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Zambia, met with Hon. Jack Mwiimbu, Zambian Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security. Ms. Wang Li, Counsellor of the Embassy, Mr. Dickson Matambo, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, and Mr. Graphel Musamba, Inspector General of Zambian Police attended the meeting.

Mr. Wang conveyed cordial greetings from State Councilor and Minister of Public Security H.E. Wang Xiaohong. Wang said that in the past two years, you were invited to visit China and attend the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum (Lianyungang), and reached important consensus with H.E. Wang Xiaohong on jointly building the security of the "Belt and Road", combating transnational crime, and cooperation in law enforcement capacity building. Recently, China and Zambia signed the exchange of notes on the project of 80 China-aid police vehicles with a total value of 68 million Kwacha. China is ready to continue to assist Zambian law enforcement agencies in enhancing capacity in fulfilling their duties, and effectively safeguard the common interests of the two countries.

Hon. Mwiimbu asked Mr. Wang to convey his greetings and sincere gratitude to H.E. Wang Xiaohong. He said that from the struggle for independence to the present, China is Zambia’s all-weather friend always on our side. He thanked China for its long-term support for the Zambian police in performing their duties and looked forward to more judicial and police cooperation in the future to serve the bilateral relations.

Mr. Wang also communicated with Hon. Mwiimbu on the recent robbery case of a Chinese enterprise in Chambishi, Copperbelt Province, which resulted in casualties of Chinese nationals. Wang said that the serious case has caused widespread shock in the Chinese community and had a negative impact on bilateral cooperation. China urged the Zambian police to solve the case and arrest the suspects as soon as possible, and take effective measures to maintain a good investment environment.

Hon. Mwiimbu expressed condolences to the families of the victims and said that the Zambian police are making every effort to investigate to apprehend the criminals and will promptly report the progress. Investor protection is our priority. We will do everything to prevent similar cases from happening again. The Zambian side is ready to maintain close communication with the Chinese economic zones, enterprises and citizens, strengthen the joint security mechanism, and safeguard the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese nationals.