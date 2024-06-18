On 17 June 2024, Chargé d’Affaires Wang Sheng met with Hon. Rodney Sikumba, Minister of Tourism of Zambia. The two sides exchanged views on further strengthening China-Zambia cultural and tourism cooperation.

Mr. Wang said that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Zambia, and it is also the Year of Culture and Tourism. This May, Hon. Minister Sikumba led a delegation to China to attend the opening ceremony of the Year of Culture and Tourism, which effectively promoted the cultural exchanges and tourism cooperation between the two countries. The two sides should work together to carry out more colorful cultural and tourism programs and continue to strengthen China-Zambia friendship and people-to-people bonds.

Minister Sikumba thanked the Chinese side for its hospitality during his visit to China and its strong support for cultural and tourism cooperation between the two countries. Minister Sikumba said that Zambia has rich tourism resources and a visa-free policy for Chinese tourists. Zambia will continue to improve its tourism infrastructure to attract more Chinese tourists.

Chinese actor Huang Lei and his team, who is in Zambia for events of the Year of Culture and Tourism, participated in the meeting.