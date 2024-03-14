On March 12, Chargé d’Affaires Mr. Wang Sheng met with Dr. Fredrick Mutesa, Secretary General of the Zambia-China Friendship Association (ZCFA). The two sides exchanged views on further strengthening China-Zambia friendship.

Mr. Wang thanked ZCFA for its long-term work in promoting China-Zambia friendship and said that, this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Zambia. It is also the Year of Business Cooperation as well as the Year of Culture and Tourism designated by the two Heads of State. And the next session of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held this year. Our two countries will jointly host a series of commemorative activities, including the China-Zambia High-Quality Development Forum and the Technology Empowers Mining Development Forum, which will build platforms and create conditions for deepening bilateral practical cooperation. It is hoped that ZCFA continue to play an active role.

Dr. Mutesa said that the practical cooperation between Zambia and China is booming in various fields, and the friendship is deeply rooted in the hearts of our two peoples. ZCFA will always be a promoter of Zambia-China friendship and continue to make its own contribution by participating in and carrying out activities of celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries.