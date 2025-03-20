The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E. Mahamoud Ali Youssouf welcomes the outcomes of the trilateral meeting hosted by the State of Qatar on 18 March 2025 in Doha, bringing together His Excellency President Paul Kagame of the Republic of Rwanda and His Excellency President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, under the auspices of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The Chairperson commends the Statesmen of the DRC and Rwanda for their commitment to dialogue and peaceful resolution of the crisis in Eastern DRC. Their engagement reflects true leadership and a shared recognition that peace, security, and stability are indispensable for the prosperity of their nations and the wider Great Lakes region. The Chairperson acknowledges the reaffirmation by both leaders of their commitment to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, as agreed during the East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit in Dar es Salaam on 8 February 2025.

The African Union remains resolute in its support for African-led solutions to African challenges, as embodied in the Luanda and Nairobi processes. The Doha discussions, held in a spirit of constructive engagement, align with these efforts and complement ongoing regional mechanisms. In this regard, we emphasize the importance of continued coordination between the African Union, regional economic communities, and international partners in fostering sustainable peace.

H.E Youssouf expresses his appreciation to the State of Qatar and His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for their efforts in facilitating dialogue and confidence-building.

The African Union urges all stakeholders to maintain the momentum generated in Doha and to work collectively toward the full implementation of agreed commitments. The AUC stands ready to support and accompany these efforts, in line with its mandate to promote peace, security, and stability across the continent.