The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, receives Amb. Alhaji Mohamed Sarjoh Bah, the newly appointed Permanent Representative of the African Union to the People’s Republic of China.

Discussions focused on consolidating and further strengthening the AU-China partnership, with particular emphasis on the effective implementation of the ten (10) Partnership Actions announced by President Xi Jinping during the 2024 FOCAC Summit. These include cooperation in areas such as industrial development, digital economy, green growth, health, trade, infrastructure, and human capital development.

The Chairperson highlighted the significance of China as one of Africa’s most longstanding and important partners, particularly within the framework of the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The Chairperson stressed the importance of coordination role with the African Group of Ambassadors in Beijing, ensuring that Africa speaks with one voice and that engagements with China remain aligned with the continent’s priorities under Agenda 2063.