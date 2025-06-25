Khadidja Hassane Abdoulaye, Secretary of State for Petroleum, Mines and Geology at Chad’s Ministry of Mines and Geology, has joined the upcoming African Mining Week conference as a speaker. Taking place from October 1-3, 2025, in Cape Town, the event is the continent’s premier event for mining stakeholders. Abdoulaye’s participation will be instrumental in spotlighting Chad’s vast mineral wealth, while connecting global mining stakeholders with emerging prospects in the Central African country.

During African Mining Week 2025, Abdoulaye will take part in high-level panel discussions, exclusive networking opportunities and targeted investment forums, promoting Chad’s mineral potential and secure strategic partnerships that will drive the country's mining industry forward.

Chad is home to significant but underexplored mineral resources, including natron - used in soap and medicine production - gold, uranium, bauxite, base metals and granite. While mining is largely occupied by artisanal operations, geological mapping and seismic surveys are currently underway to better understand the country’s mineral potential and unlock large-scale mining prospects. The Tibesti and Ouaddaï regions are rich in basement rock essential for the construction industry, while Tibesti also holds deposits of tungsten, tin, niobium and tantalum. Gold production, particularly in the Mayo-Kebbi region, is also currently dominated by small-scale mining operations.

To attract investment and foster international collaboration, Chad has enacted a series of policies and programs focused on modernizing its mining sector. In August 2024, Chad’s Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Geology held discussions with Libya’s National Mining Corporation to explore cooperation opportunities in investment, project development, knowledge exchange and capacity building. With commercial-scale mineral reserves believed to lie along the Libyan-Chadian border in the Tibesti region, this partnership could play a pivotal role in unlocking the area’s full resource potential. As Chad expands exploration projects, African Mining Week presents an ideal platform for Abdoulaye to engage with prospective investors and technology providers.