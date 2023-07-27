Centurion Law Group (https://CenturionLG.com), a leading full-service pan-African law firm specializing in energy and natural resources, is proud to announce the promotion of Oneyka Cindy Ojogbo and Zion Adeoye as the firm's newest partners and shareholders. Representing the first Africa-focused firm to list on the German Stock Exchange, the promotion of Ojogbo and Adeoye serves as a testament to their leadership and proficiency within Africa’s legal field, as well as dedication to driving sustainable development across the continent.

Oneyka Cindy Ojogbo has been an integral part of Centurion's success story, demonstrating exceptional legal acumen and a comprehensive understanding of Africa’s energy sector landscape. With a proven track record of providing strategic counsel to clients in complex energy transactions and projects, her promotion to partner is a reflection of both her dedication and expertise. A graduate of Columbia Law School, Ojogbo has direct experience counseling clients across power, energy and infrastructure sectors.

In 2019, she was appointed to lead Centurion Law Group’s Frankfurt office, a role that saw Ojogbo handle a growing portfolio of clients across Germany and Western Europe. Throughout her career, Ojogbo has advised clients, included Governments, financiers, project companies and sponsors on the life cycle of projects across multiple jurisdictions.

Her work has covered multiple sectors and tackled transactions of varying complexity. In 2020, Ojogbo was selected as an Advisory Board Member for the African Energy Chamber’s Regulatory Affairs Committee and was awarded the Private Practice Rising Star Award at the African Legal Awards. Shortly thereafter, she was promoted to Director at Centurion.

"I am truly humbled by the honor of this promotion,” says Oneyka Cindy Ojogbo. “I am grateful for the opportunities it brings and excited to embark on this new chapter, serving our clients with the highest level of excellence and commitment.”

Zion Adeoye is the Managing Director at Centurion Law Group, having demonstrated a relentless pursuit of excellence and made outstanding contributions to the firm's growth. As a seasoned attorney with extensive experience in energy law, he has played a pivotal role in securing favorable outcomes for clients across the continent.

Adeoye holds an LLB from Nigeria’s University of Ibadan, an LLM from Columbia University, New York and an MBA from the University of Dundee, Scotland. He is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and the Association of Independent Petroleum Negotiators. Before joining Centurion in 2017, he served in various roles at the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited, KPMG Nigeria, Terra Cotta Legal, Olaniwun Ajayi LP, Templars Law and Transnational Energy Group, and has been instrumental in the reform of oil and gas legislation across several African markets. Adeoye was additionally awarded an ESQ 40 under 40 Lawyer Award at the Nigerian Rising Stars Awards for shaping the future of the legal profession in the country.

At Centurion, Adeoye served as a key advisor in various oil and gas investments and has been involved in major transactions that have shaped the firm’s success. His appointment as Managing Director in 2020 was not only a testament to his contributions and commitment to the firm, but also in the belief that Adeoye will lead Centurion to realizing its goal of becoming the premier legal firm in Africa.

“I am honoured to be part of this distinguished group shaping the future of the African legal practice and humbled by the partnership appointment. I look forward to even greater accomplishments with the firm,” states Zion Adeoye.

“I am thrilled to announce Oneyka Cindy Ojogbo and Zion Adeoye as partners and shareholders at Centurion Law Group. Their exceptional dedication, expertise and commitment to excellence have been pivotal in the firm’s success, and we look forward to their continued contributions to our clients and the growth of the African energy sector. They represent the future of the firm and I am confident that their work will further cement Centurion’s position as the leading legal powerhouse in Africa,” states NJ Ayuk, Founder and CEO of Centurion Law Group and Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.