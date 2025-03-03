With maintenance nearing completion on one of the three turbines at the 484 MW gas-fired Centrale Électrique du Congo (CEC) power plant, the Republic of Congo’s state-owned electricity company is strengthening its role in driving electrification and industrial growth. In 2024, CEC achieved its highest production year, generating 2.39 TWh with a peak demand of 423.9 MW.

Gianmaria Pozzoli, Director General of CEC, will participate in the Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) this March, where he is expected to engage with investors, foster partnerships and advance economic development initiatives. His participation will provide valuable insights into Congo’s evolving energy landscape and CEC’s role in expanding the country’s power infrastructure.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

Earlier this month, CEC signed an MoU with investment holding company Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited to evaluate power supply solutions for the Zanaga Iron Ore Project in Congo. The partnership will assess the technical, economic and legal aspects of power generation and distribution to support the project’s initial phase, which targets an annual production capacity of 12 million tons of iron ore.

In June 2024, the World Bank allocated $100 million to improve electricity access in Congo, prompting the government to expand gas-to-power infrastructure to meet the country’s rising energy demand, projected to reach 900 MW by 2025. CEC, a key beneficiary of this initiative, utilizes natural gas from the Marine XII Block and currently operates two turbines, with the third undergoing maintenance. The facility is also being converted into a combined-cycle plant, a transition expected to be completed this year.

Despite limited electricity access – with 68% of urban areas and 12% of rural areas connected to the grid – Congo has made notable progress in strengthening both domestic and regional energy networks. In 2021, Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) signed a cooperation agreement to implement the Boucle de l’Amitié Énergétique. The project’s initial phase focuses on enhancing power transmission between CEC’s Pointe-Noire facility and the Inga Hydroelectric Plant in the DRC, passing through Brazzaville.

This three-nation collaboration is designed to increase electricity production, stabilize the grid and deepen economic and political ties. The initiative is expected to supply power to industrial zones across participating countries, spurring economic growth and development.

“CEC’s participation at CEIF 2025 is pivotal in fostering key partnerships that will drive the country’s electrification and industrial growth. Their leadership in the energy sector, combined with strategic initiatives, positions them as an essential partner in attracting investment and advancing infrastructure development. The collaboration and insights shared at this event will be instrumental in unlocking new opportunities for sustainable energy solutions in Congo and the broader region,” states Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director at Energy Capital&Power.